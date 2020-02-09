Oscars Time, TV Schedule, Prime-time Repeat Telecast, And More Such Details!

The Oscars 2020 awards ceremony is finally set to kick off this weekend and bring the award season to an end. For those living in the United States, the network's coverage of the Oscars 2020 is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m ET after Oscars All Access: Red Carpet Live, which starts at 3:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. ET.

Oscars time

Oscars 2020 will be taking place this Sunday on February 9, 2020. However, this year's event is being held a bit earlier than usual, as it used to be held around the end of February and sometimes early March.

Here is how to watch the Oscars 2020 in India

Oscars channel and what time do the Oscars start?

As the Oscars 2020 is set to take place in the United States, the event will air late in the early hours of Monday morning. Disney's Star India will be airing this year’s Oscars event on their Star Movies and Star Movies Select HD channels. The show will go live at 5 a.m. on Monday. As advertised, the show will start off with the red-carpet arrivals which will be followed by the main ceremony starting at 6:30 a.m. in India.

Oscars 2020 prime-time repeat telecast in India

Star Movies and Star Movies Select HD will also air a primetime repeat the very same evening at 8:30 p.m.

Stream Oscars 2020 online on Hotstar!

Viewers will also be able to stream the full coverage on Star India's OTP streaming platform, Hotstar.

Does Oscars 2020 have a host?

Last year’s Academy Awards did not have a host for the first time in the history of the event. And after much speculation about whether this year’s awards will feature a host, the Academy had announced earlier last month that the event will once again be host-less, although it promises to be a surprising one.

