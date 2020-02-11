Oscars 2020: Director Bong Joon-Ho Reveals 'Parasite' Translator Is Making Her Own Film

Parasite made history at the Oscars 2020 after becoming the first non-English movie to win the maximum awards. Parasite won four Oscar awards including Best Director, Best Foreign Language Film, Best Original Screenplay, and the Best Picture. Sharon Choi, who was the translator for the film Parasite, was also present at the award show to witness their big win.

In a backstage interview at the Oscars 2020, Bong Joon-Ho, the director of the film spoke about Sharon Choi's upcoming project. Bong Joon-Ho said that she studied filmography from the university. He also went on to reveal that Sharon is currently writing a feature-length script which he is even more curious about.

Bong Joon-Ho also revealed that Sharon is perfect and everyone from the team depend on her for anything. He also went on to say that she is a great filmmaker and also wants to direct a movie someday. Check out the video here below.

Bong Joon Ho says his translator Sharon Choi is writing a script: "I'm curious about it" pic.twitter.com/SKP7tq0pya — Variety (@Variety) February 10, 2020

Sharon talks about why she feels embarrassed

Later, Sharon Choi also said that she is a huge fan of Parasite and all the filmmakers. Sharon Choi also revealed that she felt embarrassed by the attention she received and is always anxious as she walks up the stage with the director of Parasite.

A reporter than later shared a tweet revealing that Sharon Choi’s future film will be based on the award season itself. And responding to the tweet, Henry Golding quickly tweeted about his availability to pitch in for the film.

I'm free this summer 🙋🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/rjJIDvuPCR — Henry Golding (@henrygolding) February 10, 2020

Image courtesy: Tastynco Instagram

