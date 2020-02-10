Oscars 2020: Quotes From Parasite's Bong Joon Ho's Acceptance Speech

South Korean film director Bong Joon Ho's Parasite created history by becoming the first non-English speaking film to win the Best Film Oscar on February 9. Not only that, the film won big at the Oscars 2020 as it also won Best Screenplay, Best Director and Best International feature as well. However, it was the director's speech that stole the limelight at the award show.

Bong Joon Ho's speech

Here are quotes from Bong Joon that defines Oscars 2020:

After winning the award for the Best Flim category Bong Joon said, “Four times, crazy! Thank you, it's been an unbelievable night!”

He further went on to joke about the fact that winning four Oscars feels like a dream to him. He said, “I feel like I will wake up to find this is all a dream. Where is my Oscar trophy?”

His speech after winning his first award for the night for Best International Feature wasn't amiss as he said, “From Best Foreign Language to Best International Feature Film. I am so happy to be its first recipient”.

In his speech, he also pointed out the fact that the award was South Korea's first Oscar win as well. He was surely proud as he said, “We never write to represent our country. But this is out very first Oscar to South Korea”.

After winning the Best Director, he joked that he thought he could relax after winning his award. “After winning Best International Feature, I thought I was done for the day and was ready to relax,” he said.

READ: Oscars 2020: Tom Hanks, Charlize Theron And Others Chant For 'Parasite' Acceptance Speech

He further went on to quote Martin Scorsese. He said, “A saying I carved deep in my heart was, 'the most personal is most creative'. The quote was from great Martin Scorsese”.

In his speech in pointed out that he never imagined that he would be able to win in the Best Director category with other nominated directors including Scorsese. He said, “When I was in school I studied Martin Scorsese's films. Just to be nominated was a huge honour”.

He even expressed his love for Quentin Tarantino as he said, “Quentin, I Love You”.

He even had words of appreciation for his fellow nominees. He said, “If Academy Allows, I'd like to get a Texas Chainsaw, split the Oscar trophy and share it with all of you”.

READ: Oscars 2020: Kaitlyn Dever, Billie Eillish's Red Carpet Looks Fail To Impress

What's the film about

Parasite is one of the most critically acclaimed movies of 2019. Since the film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, the buzz around Parasite has just been on the rise.

The movie revolves around unemployed Kim Ki-taek and his family who by impersonating themselves grab an opportunity to work with the wealthy and affluent Park family. Soon their lives get entangled, with funny and disastrous consequences. Song Kang-ho, who has worked with Bong in "Memories of Murder" and "The Host", is playing the Kim family patriarch in the movie. The ensemble cast also includes Lee Sun-kyun, Jo Yeo-jeong, Choi Woo-shik and Park Seo-joon.

READ: From 2008 'retirement To Become A Rapper' To Oscar For Joker, Joaquin Phoenix Still Here

READ: Oscars 2020: From Billie Eilish's Reaction To Scorsese Dozing Off, Memes Storm Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.