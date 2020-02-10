Oscars 2020: Tom Hanks Does Push-ups In A Tuxedo On The Red Carpet, Watch

On Sunday evening, Oscars Red Carpet saw celebrities from all over the cinema world dazzling in their best outfits. Veteran actor Tom Hanks looked dapper in a three-piece tuxedo as he entered and made heads turn for what he did on the Red Carpet. The 63-year-old actor, nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, was quick to get down on the red carpet and do push-ups alongside a US Army sergeant as the soldiers cheered on for them.

Take a look:

Tom Hanks Drops and Does Push Ups with a U.S. Army Sergeant on the #Oscars Red Carpet https://t.co/jAOtmze4qR pic.twitter.com/aqyfzMnlRq — People (@people) February 10, 2020

The actor has a special relationship with the military after he was inducted as an honorary member of the U.S. Army Rangers Hall of Fame for his portrayal of a captain in the beloved movie Saving Private Ryan. The film won five Academy Awards in 1999.

Honour at Golden Globes

American actor Tom Hanks, beloved by millions around the world was honoured with a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes on January 5. The Toy Story star, now 63 has been awarded the Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award at the Golden Globes Awards ceremony and the actor got a bit emotional while receiving the award.

Congratulations to Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) - Recipient of this year's Cecil B. deMille Award. - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/F4pd0RTo1r — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020

Hanks' rise to fame

Hanks came into prominence acting in the 1988 drama-fantasy flick Big, playing a teenager who wakes up to find himself in the body of an adult. He won back to back Oscars and Golden Globes in 1993 and 1994 for his roles in AIDS drama Philadelphia and Forrest Gump respectively. He is also best known as "America's Dad" for his performance in more than 70 movies which includes romantic comedy Sleepless in Seattle, action film Sully and war flick Saving Private Ryan.

