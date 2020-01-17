Tom Hanks' Latest 'A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood' Reviews

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood is a story about a journalist’s life-changing interview with Mr Rogers who in the film is a beloved children’s TV show host. The director of the film has managed to dim the lines between childhood and adulthood with impeccable storytelling. The film is loosely based on the life of Fred Rogers who also was a host of a popular children’s TV show in America.

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood reviews

Also Read | Tom Hanks' Best Movies That You Can Watch This Weekend If You Haven't Already

Tom Junod’s character is also a part-fictional with the name of Lloyd Vogel played by Matthew Rhys. Vogel helps to form the character arc of the story and adds a significant dramatic persona to the film. The writers, according to fans, have done an impeccable job by showing the difference of celebrities on and off-screen.

Also Read | Tom Hanks' Family Offered Greek Passport Too For Fire Help

Mr Rogers would often speak with his guests and insisted on taking their pictures to show his wife later. The man would also spend just as long time with fans on the streets, shaking hands, offering words of wisdom, and listening to their stories. In a scene Rogers can be seen building a tent, however, he fails multiple times; he then refuses to take this part out of the show and delivers a powerful message by saying, “When adults make plans, sometimes they don’t turn out the way they’d hoped.”

Also Read | Tom Hanks Reveals He Almost Died While Filming One Of His Most Iconic Movies

The flaws of the character aren’t revealed to us as much, as he comes out as flawless and his presence generates awe. Fans have been vocal about their appreciation for the character of Tom Hanks and how well he played it. Multiple entertainment portals have mentioned that no one could have been better to play the role of Mr Rogers other than Hanks himself. The film isn’t a thrilling protagonist story but a rather mellow take on things around us.

Also Read | Tom Hanks' 'A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood' To Release In India On February 7, 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.