Oscars 2021: Academy Unveils Shortlists In Nine Categories; Check Out The List Here

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences unwrapped its shortlists for the Oscars 2021 in nine categories including International Film, Documentary Feature, Music Score and Song, Makeup & Hairstyling, Visual Effects and shorts. An unprecedented 238 documentary features and 93 international features were competing for 15 spots on each of their respective shortlists. Scroll down to take a look at the Oscars 2021 shortlist.

Oscars 2021 shortlist

1. International Feature Film

Quo Vadis, Aida? / from Bosnia and Herzegovina The Mole Agent / from Chile Charlatan / from the Czech Republic Another Round / from Denmark Two of Us / from France La Llorona / from Guatemala Better Days / from Hong Kong Sun Children / from Iran Night of the Kings / from Ivory Coast I’m No Longer Here / from Mexico Hope / from Norway Collective / from Romania Dear Comrades! / from Russia A Sun / from Taiwan The Man Who Sold His Skin / from Tunisia

2. Documentary Feature

All In: The Fight for Democracy Boys State Collective Crip Camp Dick Johnson Is Dead Gunda MLK/FBI The Mole Agent My Octopus Teacher Notturno The Painter and the Thief 76 Days Time The Truffle Hunters Welcome to Chechnya

3. Documentary Short Subject

Abortion Helpline, This Is Lisa Call Center Blues Colette A Concerto Is a Conversation Do Not Split Hunger Ward Hysterical Girl A Love Song for Latasha The Speed Cubers What Would Sophia Loren Do?

4. Animated Short Film

Burrow Genius Loci If Anything Happens I Love You Kapaemahu Opera Out The Snail and the Whale To Gerard Traces Yes-People

5. Live Action Short Film

Bittu Da Yie Feeling Through The Human Voice The Kicksled Choir The Letter Room The Present Two Distant Strangers The Van White Eye

6. Visual Effects

Birds of Prey Bloodshot Love and Monsters Mank The Midnight Sky Mulan The One and Only Ivan Soul Tenet Welcome to Chechnya

7. Makeup And Hairstyling

Birds of Prey Emma The Glorias Hillbilly Elegy Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey The Little Things Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom Mank One Night in Miami… Pinocchio

8. Music (Original Songs)

Turntables, from All In: The Fight for Democracy See What You’ve Done, from Belly of the Beast Wuhan Flu, from Borat Subsequent Moviefilm Husavik, from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga Never Break, from Giving Voice Make It Work, from Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey Fight For You, from Judas and the Black Messiah lo Sì (Seen), from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se) Rain Song, from Minari Show Me Your Soul, from Mr. Soul! Loyal Brave True, from Mulan Free, from The One and Only Ivan Speak Now, from One Night in Miami Green, from Sound of Metal Hear My Voice, from The Trial of the Chicago 7

9. Music Original Score

Ammonite Blizzard of Souls Da 5 Bloods The Invisible Man Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se) The Little Things Mank The Midnight Sky Minari Mulan News of the World Soul Tenet The Trial of the Chicago 7

