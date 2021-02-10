Oscars 2021: Academy Unveils Shortlists In Nine Categories; Check Out The List Here

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences unwrapped its shortlists for the Oscars 2021 in nine categories including International Film, Documentary Feature, Music Score and Song, Makeup & Hairstyling, Visual Effects and shorts. An unprecedented 238 documentary features and 93 international features were competing for 15 spots on each of their respective shortlists. Scroll down to take a look at the Oscars 2021 shortlist.
Oscars 2021 shortlist
1. International Feature Film
- Quo Vadis, Aida? / from Bosnia and Herzegovina
- The Mole Agent / from Chile
- Charlatan / from the Czech Republic
- Another Round / from Denmark
- Two of Us / from France
- La Llorona / from Guatemala
- Better Days / from Hong Kong
- Sun Children / from Iran
- Night of the Kings / from Ivory Coast
- I’m No Longer Here / from Mexico
- Hope / from Norway
- Collective / from Romania
- Dear Comrades! / from Russia
- A Sun / from Taiwan
- The Man Who Sold His Skin / from Tunisia
2. Documentary Feature
- All In: The Fight for Democracy
- Boys State
- Collective
- Crip Camp
- Dick Johnson Is Dead
- Gunda
- MLK/FBI
- The Mole Agent
- My Octopus Teacher
- Notturno
- The Painter and the Thief
- 76 Days
- Time
- The Truffle Hunters
- Welcome to Chechnya
3. Documentary Short Subject
- Abortion Helpline, This Is Lisa
- Call Center Blues
- Colette
- A Concerto Is a Conversation
- Do Not Split
- Hunger Ward
- Hysterical Girl
- A Love Song for Latasha
- The Speed Cubers
- What Would Sophia Loren Do?
READ | Gal Gadot Starrer 'Wonder Woman 1984' To Head To Oscars 2021 In All Categories?
4. Animated Short Film
- Burrow
- Genius Loci
- If Anything Happens I Love You
- Kapaemahu
- Opera
- Out
- The Snail and the Whale
- To Gerard
- Traces
- Yes-People
5. Live Action Short Film
- Bittu
- Da Yie
- Feeling Through
- The Human Voice
- The Kicksled Choir
- The Letter Room
- The Present
- Two Distant Strangers
- The Van
- White Eye
6. Visual Effects
- Birds of Prey
- Bloodshot
- Love and Monsters
- Mank
- The Midnight Sky
- Mulan
- The One and Only Ivan
- Soul
- Tenet
- Welcome to Chechnya
READ | Suriya's 'Soorarai Pottru' Enters The Oscar 2021 Race Under General Category
7. Makeup And Hairstyling
- Birds of Prey
- Emma
- The Glorias
- Hillbilly Elegy
- Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
- The Little Things
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Mank
- One Night in Miami…
- Pinocchio
8. Music (Original Songs)
- Turntables, from All In: The Fight for Democracy
- See What You’ve Done, from Belly of the Beast
- Wuhan Flu, from Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Husavik, from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
- Never Break, from Giving Voice
- Make It Work, from Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
- Fight For You, from Judas and the Black Messiah
- lo Sì (Seen), from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)
- Rain Song, from Minari
- Show Me Your Soul, from Mr. Soul!
- Loyal Brave True, from Mulan
- Free, from The One and Only Ivan
- Speak Now, from One Night in Miami
- Green, from Sound of Metal
- Hear My Voice, from The Trial of the Chicago 7
9. Music Original Score
- Ammonite
- Blizzard of Souls
- Da 5 Bloods
- The Invisible Man
- Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
- The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)
- The Little Things
- Mank
- The Midnight Sky
- Minari
- Mulan
- News of the World
- Soul
- Tenet
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
READ | 'Jallikattu' Movie Beats 26 Movies To Become India's Official Entry For Oscars 2021
READ | Oscars 2021: 'In-person Telecast' To Happen As Academy Denies Zoom Premiere
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.