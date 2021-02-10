Last Updated:

Oscars 2021: Academy Unveils Shortlists In Nine Categories; Check Out The List Here

The Oscars 2021 shortlists are out in nine categories including International Feature Film while VFX & animated short categories narrowed down to 10 films each.

oscars 2021

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences unwrapped its shortlists for the Oscars 2021 in nine categories including International Film, Documentary Feature, Music Score and Song, Makeup & Hairstyling, Visual Effects and shorts. An unprecedented 238 documentary features and 93 international features were competing for 15 spots on each of their respective shortlists. Scroll down to take a look at the Oscars 2021 shortlist. 

Oscars 2021 shortlist

1. International Feature Film

  1. Quo Vadis, Aida? / from Bosnia and Herzegovina
  2. The Mole Agent / from Chile
  3. Charlatan / from the Czech Republic
  4. Another Round / from Denmark
  5. Two of Us / from France
  6. La Llorona / from Guatemala
  7. Better Days / from Hong Kong
  8. Sun Children / from Iran
  9. Night of the Kings / from Ivory Coast
  10. I’m No Longer Here / from Mexico
  11. Hope / from Norway
  12. Collective  / from Romania
  13. Dear Comrades! / from Russia
  14. A Sun / from Taiwan
  15. The Man Who Sold His Skin / from Tunisia

2. Documentary Feature

  1. All In: The Fight for Democracy
  2. Boys State
  3. Collective
  4. Crip Camp
  5. Dick Johnson Is Dead
  6. Gunda
  7. MLK/FBI
  8. The Mole Agent
  9. My Octopus Teacher
  10. Notturno
  11. The Painter and the Thief
  12. 76 Days
  13. Time
  14. The Truffle Hunters
  15. Welcome to Chechnya

3. Documentary Short Subject

  1. Abortion Helpline, This Is Lisa
  2. Call Center Blues
  3. Colette
  4. A Concerto Is a Conversation
  5. Do Not Split
  6. Hunger Ward
  7. Hysterical Girl
  8. A Love Song for Latasha
  9. The Speed Cubers
  10. What Would Sophia Loren Do?

4. Animated Short Film

  1. Burrow
  2. Genius Loci
  3. If Anything Happens I Love You
  4. Kapaemahu
  5. Opera
  6. Out
  7. The Snail and the Whale
  8. To Gerard
  9. Traces
  10. Yes-People

5. Live Action Short Film

  1. Bittu
  2. Da Yie
  3. Feeling Through
  4. The Human Voice
  5. The Kicksled Choir
  6. The Letter Room
  7. The Present
  8. Two Distant Strangers
  9. The Van
  10. White Eye

6. Visual Effects

  1. Birds of Prey
  2. Bloodshot
  3. Love and Monsters
  4. Mank
  5. The Midnight Sky
  6. Mulan
  7. The One and Only Ivan
  8. Soul
  9. Tenet
  10. Welcome to Chechnya

7. Makeup And Hairstyling

  1. Birds of Prey
  2. Emma
  3. The Glorias
  4. Hillbilly Elegy
  5. Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
  6. The Little Things
  7. Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
  8. Mank
  9. One Night in Miami…
  10. Pinocchio

8. Music (Original Songs)

  1. Turntables, from All In: The Fight for Democracy
  2. See What You’ve Done, from Belly of the Beast
  3. Wuhan Flu, from Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
  4. Husavik, from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
  5. Never Break, from Giving Voice
  6. Make It Work, from Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
  7. Fight For You, from Judas and the Black Messiah
  8. lo Sì (Seen), from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)
  9. Rain Song, from Minari
  10. Show Me Your Soul, from Mr. Soul!
  11. Loyal Brave True, from Mulan
  12. Free, from The One and Only Ivan
  13. Speak Now, from One Night in Miami
  14. Green, from Sound of Metal
  15. Hear My Voice, from The Trial of the Chicago 7

9. Music Original Score

  1. Ammonite
  2. Blizzard of Souls
  3. Da 5 Bloods
  4. The Invisible Man
  5. Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
  6. The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)
  7. The Little Things
  8. Mank
  9. The Midnight Sky
  10. Minari
  11. Mulan
  12. News of the World
  13. Soul
  14. Tenet
  15. The Trial of the Chicago 7

