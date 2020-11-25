'Jallikattu' Movie Beats 26 Movies To Become India's Official Entry For Oscars 2021

Malayalam independent action flick Jallikattu has been selected at India’s official submission at the 93rd Academy Award. The Film Federation of India picked this film for the Best International Feature Film Language category, as reported by Scroll.in. The announcement about the same was made reportedly on Wednesday, November 25 by the 14-member committee.

'Jallikattu' runs for Oscar Awards

Helmed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, the movie revolves around one of the famous South Indian tradition of the same name. The premise of Jallikattu depicts the life of a bull which escapes from a slaughterhouse in a remote village. The entire neighbourhood assembles to hunt down the bull which leads to a series of ecstatic violence. The film was based on the short story Maoist penned by S Hareesh. Jallikattu stars an ensemble cast including Antony Varghese, Sabumon Abdusamad, Chemban Vinod Jese and Santhy Balachandran.

The report unveiled by the portal also claims that Jallikattu was pitted against 26 other Indian movies before its selection. The film left Amitabh Bachchan starrer Gulabo Sitabo, Priyanka Chopra’s Sky Is Pink, Vidya Balan’s Shakuntala Devi and many other movies far behind in the race of becoming India’s official entry to the Oscars 2021. The 93rd Academy Awards will be organised on April 25, 2021, in Los Angeles. The ceremony has been postponed for two months due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, Meghna Gulzar directed and Ranveer Singh starrer Gully Boy was sent as India’s official entry for the Award function. However, the South Korean film Parasite emerged triumphant for the Best International Feature Film category. Parasite also created a milestone for being the first non-English movie to win the Best Picture award.

The report also claims that The Film Federation of India committee chairperson Rahul Rawail reportedly said that Jallikattu portrays the ‘raw problems’ that human beings face. While announcing the news, he also went on to praise the film adding that the emotions the committee experienced while watching the film moved everyone on board. According to film the committee also felt that Jalikattu is a unique ensemble of locations and characters.

