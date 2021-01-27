Suriya's 'Soorarai Pottru' Enters The Oscar 2021 Race Under General Category

Tamil film Soorarai Pottru, which featured actor Suriya has made its entry into the Oscar 2021 race. While sharing the news, the co-producer of the Suriya starrer extended his gratitude towards the team and shared a tweet on the occasion of India’s 72nd Republic day. As per Rajsekkhar Pandian’s tweet, the film joined Oscars under General Category in Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, and Best Original Score, among many others.

He further informed that Soorarai Pottru is made available at the Academy Screening Room to be viewed by the academy members for vote and nomination. Along with a poster and a still from the film, Rajsekhar also shared the screengrab of the mail confirming the participation of Soorarai Pottru in the Oscar race. Scroll down to take a look at his tweet.

Suriya's Soorarai Pottru enters the Oscar Race

Happy Republic Day! #SooraraiPottru joins OSCARS under General Category in Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, Best Original Score & other categories! The film has been made available in the Academy Screening Room today ðŸ‘ðŸ¼ðŸ‘ðŸ¼ @Suriya_offl #SudhaKongara @gvprakash @TheAcademy pic.twitter.com/6Pgem7ZUSy — Rajsekar Pandian (@rajsekarpandian) January 26, 2021

As soon as the news was broke on the micro-blogging site, a handful of netizens showered love on the lead actor and the team of the film. While a few proclaimed that it is a proud moment for all the Suriya fans, a bunch of them were overjoyed. One such fan wrote, “It's not Tamil film industry win it's antaied South Indian proud and sudha kongara she is telugu from andhrapradesh”, while another asserted, "please keep us updated regarding the golden globes and now the oscars as well!".

Details of Soorarai Pottru

Loosely based on Air Deccan founder Capt G R Gopinath's life, the Tamil-language released was directed by Sudha Kongara. Along with Suriya, the film also featured Paresh Rawal, Aparna Balamurali, Urvashi, Mohan Babu, and Karunas in the pivotal characters. The film was released on Amazon Prime Video. Interestingly, it was also the first Tamil movie to be launched directly on an OTT platform.

Oscars 2021

Oscars 2021 is likely to be held on April 25 this year. Apart from the above Tamil-language film, a Malayalam film titled Jallikattu has been selected as India's official entry to the Oscars 2021. Last year, Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh was sent as India’s official entry to the 92nd Academy Awards. However, the film failed to make the cut among the 91 films that were in the race.

