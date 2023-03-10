Last Updated:

Oscars 2023 Best Actor Nominees: Austin Butler, Colin Farrell, Brendan Fraser Eyeing Glory

Who will win the top acting honour at Oscars 2023? Brendan Fraser, Colin Farrell and Austin Butler are locked in a close fight.

Written By
Aalokitaa Basu
oscars

Image: AP


At the Oscars 2023, gunning for the Best Actor in a Leading Role honour are Austin Butler for Elvis, Colin Farrell for The Banshees of Inisherin, Brendan Fraser for The Whale, Paul Mescal for Aftersun and Bill Nighy for Living. Here is taking a look at their prospects at scoring a win at the Academy Awards. It will be a first-time Oscar win for any of the five nominated actors.

Austin Butler
For: Elvis


With 27 nominations, 4 breakthrough performance trophies and the coveted Golden Globe and BAFTA awards for Best Actor to his name, Austin Butler is an absolute frontrunner for this top Oscars accolade. Elvis was indeed Butler's breakthrough performance - he admittedly "didn't sleep for about two years", preparing for this role of a lifetime. Elvis received a 12-minute standing ovation at Cannes last year. It is also nominated in 7 other categories at the Oscars 2023.

Colin Farrell
For: The Banshees of Inisherin

For his earnest portrayal of Padraic attempting to fix a long-standing friendship, Farrell bagged the Golden Globes Award for the Best Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy. He however did miss out on a Critics' Choice and BAFTA win. The Banshees of Inisherin however, is a much celebrated film and may just walk away with a surprise victory in one of the major competitive categories, including Best Actor.

Brendan Fraser
For: The Whale


Fraser's heart-wrenching performance of an obese, reclusive man looking for redemption brought him back to mainstream cinema. Fraser won a Critics' Choice award for his role of Charlie. He missed out on a BAFTA and Golden Globe for the same. The Whale is very evidently the underdog of this list, waiting on a big Academy Award win.

Paul Mescal
For: Aftersun


A father's portrait through a growing daughter's eyes forms the premise of this poignant film. Aftersun has largely flown under the radar at awards ceremony.Though it stood nominated for 3 Critics' Choice Awards, it managed to claim none. However, it did make it to National Board of Review's Top 10 movies. With a sole nomination at the Academy Awards for Mescal, it awaits a potential win.

Bill Nighy
for: Living


With 1 Golden Globe, 2 Critics' Choice and 3 BAFTA nominations, Living stands acknowledged by the awards circuit, albeit with no major victories yet. Bill Nighy beautifully captures the pursuit of purpose when time is short, for which he stands as part of this coveted list. Living is also nominated under Best Adapted Screenplay at the Oscars.

 

Who will win the top acting honour at Oscars 2023? Viewers will find out on March 13 (IST).

