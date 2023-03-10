Oscars 2023 Best Actor Nominees: Austin Butler, Colin Farrell, Brendan Fraser Eyeing Glory

At the Oscars 2023, gunning for the Best Actor in a Leading Role honour are Austin Butler for Elvis, Colin Farrell for The Banshees of Inisherin, Brendan Fraser for The Whale, Paul Mescal for Aftersun and Bill Nighy for Living. Here is taking a look at their prospects at scoring a win at the Academy Awards. It will be a first-time Oscar win for any of the five nominated actors.

Austin Butler

For: Elvis



With 27 nominations, 4 breakthrough performance trophies and the coveted Golden Globe and BAFTA awards for Best Actor to his name, Austin Butler is an absolute frontrunner for this top Oscars accolade. Elvis was indeed Butler's breakthrough performance - he admittedly "didn't sleep for about two years", preparing for this role of a lifetime. Elvis received a 12-minute standing ovation at Cannes last year. It is also nominated in 7 other categories at the Oscars 2023.

“What fascinated me from the outset was stripping away the icon of Elvis, finding who he is when nobody’s around. Putting his life into context, he’s embodying the American dream: coming from nothing and then being able to have your dreams come true.” – Austin Butler pic.twitter.com/rt3w45je7l — Elvis Movie (@ElvisMovie) February 27, 2023

Colin Farrell

For: The Banshees of Inisherin

For his earnest portrayal of Padraic attempting to fix a long-standing friendship, Farrell bagged the Golden Globes Award for the Best Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy. He however did miss out on a Critics' Choice and BAFTA win. The Banshees of Inisherin however, is a much celebrated film and may just walk away with a surprise victory in one of the major competitive categories, including Best Actor.

#BansheesMovie has been nominated for NINE Academy Awards including BEST PICTURE, BEST DIRECTOR Martin McDonagh, BEST ACTOR Colin Farrell, BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan, and BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS Kerry Condon! #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/xjyN0Gzzqc — The Banshees of Inisherin (@Banshees_Movie) January 24, 2023

Brendan Fraser

For: The Whale



Fraser's heart-wrenching performance of an obese, reclusive man looking for redemption brought him back to mainstream cinema. Fraser won a Critics' Choice award for his role of Charlie. He missed out on a BAFTA and Golden Globe for the same. The Whale is very evidently the underdog of this list, waiting on a big Academy Award win.

“Fraser gives the performance of a lifetime.” (Time Out)



Watch the new trailer for Darren Aronofsky’s #TheWhale, opening in theaters nationwide December 21. Tickets on sale now ⟶ https://t.co/srxC4eeqbX pic.twitter.com/F3O3PaatYk — The Whale (@TheWhaleMov) December 14, 2022

Paul Mescal

For: Aftersun



A father's portrait through a growing daughter's eyes forms the premise of this poignant film. Aftersun has largely flown under the radar at awards ceremony.Though it stood nominated for 3 Critics' Choice Awards, it managed to claim none. However, it did make it to National Board of Review's Top 10 movies. With a sole nomination at the Academy Awards for Mescal, it awaits a potential win.

The youngest best-actor Oscar contender in five years, Paul Mescal hopes to drown out some of the noise that inevitably follows an actor of his rise and profile—marking the arrival of an exciting new star. https://t.co/WXuXAdqynm — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) February 22, 2023

Bill Nighy

for: Living



With 1 Golden Globe, 2 Critics' Choice and 3 BAFTA nominations, Living stands acknowledged by the awards circuit, albeit with no major victories yet. Bill Nighy beautifully captures the pursuit of purpose when time is short, for which he stands as part of this coveted list. Living is also nominated under Best Adapted Screenplay at the Oscars.

Who will win the top acting honour at Oscars 2023? Viewers will find out on March 13 (IST).