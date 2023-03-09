Oscars 2023: Everything You Need To Know About RRR Song Naatu Naatu

The viral song Naatu Naatu from the film RRR won the Oscars for Best Original Song at the Oscars 2023. Naatu Naatu has been everyone's favorite and it was up against songs by Rihanna and Lady Gaga in the same Academy Awards category.

Who composed Naatu Naatu?

The Oscar-nominated song Naatu Naatu was composed by M.M. Keeravaani, while the lyrics of the viral track were written by Chandrabose. Keeravaani revealed that the popularity of the song was due to its beats. He added a South Indian beat to the song which is not frequently heard in the West.

Reportedly, the composer came up with 20 different tunes for director S.S. Rajamouli to choose from for that particular sequence. However, Rajamouli chose the best out of the best and the song became a hit. That's not all, Keeravaani even received a Golden Globe Award for Naatu Naatu.

Who are the singers behind Naatu Naatu?

Naatu Naatu shattered several records and created a history for Indian cinema due to its global popularity. The song composed by M.M. Keeravani was sung by Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj. Kaala Bhairava is Keeravaani's son and has been a part of songs from popular Telugu movies like Baahubali 2, Jersey, and Comrade, among others.

Meanwhile, Rahul has sung in over 50 Telugu films and was also the winner of Bigg Boss 3 Telugu. And now, the singer duo is all set to perform Naatu Naatu on the Oscars' stage.

Who is the mastermind behind the hook steps of Naatu Naatu?

Choreographer Prem Rakshit is the man behind the hook step of the popular global track. He revealed that it took him almost two months to select a signature step for the song. For the unversed, Naatu Naatu had 80 variations for its hook step.

Rakshit even said that it was difficult for him to choreograph the song as the lead actors, Jr NTR and Ram Charan have very different dancing styles. However, in the end, the hook step was finalised as the two danced perfectly.

Where was Naatu Naatu shot?

S.S. Rajamouli revealed that the song was supposed to be shot in India but as monsoon season was prevailing in the region, they had to change the location. As the director and his team were scouting for locations, they decided to film Naatu Naatu outside Ukraine's Presidential Palace.

Viral moments of the Oscar-nominated song

Recently, BTS' Jungkook did a live broadcast where he was seen grooving to RRR's soundtrack. Soon after the clip went viral and Indian fans could not stop gushing over him. Previously, the Korean ambassador and the embassy staff were also seen shaking their legs on Naatu Naatu.

Not to forget, business tycoon Anand Mahindra took lessons from Ram Charan and danced on the hook step of the song in a viral video. Ever since multiple fans and celebs tried recreating the signature step of the famous song and posted their videos on social media.

Awards bagged by RRR's Naatu Naatu

RRR's Naatu Naatu became the first-ever Indian track to be nominated for the Best Original song category in the 95th Academy Awards. The song had previously won the Best Original Song award on January 10 at the Golden Globe Awards. It also won the Hollywood Critics Association award, Houston Film Critics Society award, and Online Film Critics Society award under the same category. Naatu Naatu also won the Critics Choice Award for Best Song.