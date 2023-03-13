Oscars 2023 Biggest Snubs: Austin Butler, The Banshees Of Inisherin, Angela Bassett

Oscars 2023 has run its course. While Everything Everywhere All At Once and All Quiet On The Western Front continued their winning streak at the Academy Awards as well, Elvis, The Banshees of Inisherin and The Fabelmans emerged to be the ceremony's biggest snubs.

Elvis

Elvis enjoyed a stellar run at the box office and the eventual international awards circuit, thrusting Austin Butler into the big leagues. With 3 Golden Globe nominations, Elvis held the door open with his major Best Actor win. The Critics' Choice was an underwhelming outing for the film but it still registered one win in the hairstyling and makeup category.

The SAG awards was a disappointment too but the film more than made up for it with its 9 BAFTA nominations out of which it won 4. Prospects at Oscars night seemed good for Elvis. Butler, despite being dubbed as a frontrunner for the golden statuette, lost to Brendan Fraser. Elvis won no awards at the Academy Awards night.

The Banshees of Inisherin

The Banshees of Inisherin began the awards season with 7 Golden Globe nominations, out of which it won the big 3 - Best Motion Picture, Best Actor and Best Screenplay. The team's Critics' Choice Awards outing was again underwhelming with 8 nominations and no wins. The movie saw a similar fate SAGs as well. The BAFTAs were a big night for team as it won 4 out of its 9 nominations - Outstanding British Film, Best Supporting Actor and Actress and Best Original Screenplay. The Academy night could have been big for the film but it sadly did not win in a single category out of its 9 nominations.

The Fabelmans



This Steven Spielberg directorial had a hot and cold response at the awards. The Golden Globes were a big night for it as it won for Best Motion Picture Drama and Best Director. The Academy Awards seemed an optimistic night with its 7 major nominations, but it won no awards.

Special mention: Angela Bassett

With Bassett winning the Supporting Actress title at the Golden Globes and Critics' Choice, she was a reliable bet to win the same at the Oscars. The award instead went to Jamie Lee Curtis. Marvel Studios is still waiting for an Oscar in the acting category.