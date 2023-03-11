Oscars 2023: Deepika Padkuone To Pedro Pascal, Complete List Of Presenters

The Academy this year is all set to roll out the red carpet on March 13 (IST). The organisers have been building anticipation among the viewers with announcements related to what to expect at Oscars 2023. The sizeable list of Oscar presenters has also been revealed. Let's take a look at who will be bestowing the Oscar winners with the golden statuette.

First slate

The first slate of Oscar presenters was announced on March2 . Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Jennifer Connelly, Ariana DeBose, Samuel L Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B Jordan, Troy Kotsur, Jonathan Majors, Melissa McCarthy, Janelle Monae, Deepika Padukone, Questlove, Zoe Saldana and Donnie Yen featured on the list. Deepika is only the third ever Indian presenter at Oscars.

Second slate

The second slate of Oscar presenters were announced 4 days ago and was slightly shorter. Halle Bailey, Antonio Banderas, Elizabeth Banks, Jessica Chastain, John Cho, Andrew Garfield, Hugh Grant, Danai Gurira, Salma Hayek Pinault, Nicole Kidman, Florence Pugh and Sigourney Weaver were part of the second list of Oscar presenters.

Third slate

The third and final slate of Oscar presenters was announced a couple of days ago. Halle Berry, Paul Dano, Cara Delevingne, Harrison ford, Kate Hudson, Mindy Kaling, Eva Longoria, Julia Louis-Dreyfuss, Andie MacDowell, Elizabeth Olson, Pedro Pascal and John Travolta were added to the longlist of Oscar presenters.

The Oscars can be streamed in India on March 13, 5.30 am onwards on Disney+Hotstar.