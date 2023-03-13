Oscars 2023: Naatu Naatu Wins; Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Chiranjeevi Congratulate Team RRR

After Naatu Naatu created history at Oscars 2023, celebrities took to social media to congratulate team RRR. Naatu Naatu was nominated in the Best Original Song category. MM Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose went on stage to accept the award.

As soon as the news of Naatu Naatu winning the Oscars 2023 broke, wishes for the team started pouring in on Instagram and Twitter. Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share her excitement as Naatu Naatu brought the Oscars home. The actress also featured in the movie in a cameo role.

Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati shared a still from Oscars 2023 telecast and congratulated team RRR.

Much before the result was announced, actor Anupam Kher tweeted a congratulatory message for team RRR.

Former Miss World and actress Priyanka Chopra also shared a picture of the moment when Naatu Naatu’s win was announced at Oscars.

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri took to Twitter to put out a joint wish for Team RRR and The Elephant Whisperers, who bagged the Oscar for Best Documentary Short film. He added that Naatu Naatu has ‘made India proud 'and that ‘this is the year of Indian cinema’.

Congratulations @mmkeeravaani @ssrajamouli

For winning Oscars for #NaatuNaatu and making India proud. Wow!



Congratulations Director @EarthSpectrum Kartiki Gonsalves @guneetm for winning Best Documentary Short for #TheElephantWhisperers



This is the year of Indian cinema. pic.twitter.com/jeQIIGXUc4 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 13, 2023

RRR actor Ram Charan’s father Chiranjeevi also congratulated the makers of Naatu Naatu on the win. He also congratulated Jr NTR, Ram Charan and director SS Rajamouli.

Ajay Devgn also shared his wishes for both Naatu Naatu and The Elephant Whisperers teams. The actor played a cameo role in RRR.

The Family Man actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu also shared her wishes for team RRR. She called the win ‘an incredible moment.’

The Happy New Year actor Sonu Sood also tweeted a congratulatory post. He wrote, “Congratulations India”

Arjun Reddy actor Vijay Deverakonda also tweeted a wish for the winnners.

Beautiful ❤️#RRRMovie#NaatuNaatu



Another big step for India, Indian cinema! #Oscars



You made us all proud and made us dream bigger. Jai Hind! — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) March 13, 2023

India at Oscars 2023

India registered 2 big wins at the 95th Academy Awards. The RRR song Naatu Naatu won in the Best Original Song category while The Elephant Whisperers won in the Best Documentary Short film category.