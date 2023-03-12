Oscars 2023: What Will Jr NTR Wear To The Red Carpet? Know Here

Jr NTR teased his look at the Oscars red carpet. The RRR actor admitted he will be wearing something Indian to represent the country. However, he did not reveal the exact outfit details or the designer, but shared that it will be a surprise for the fans.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Jr NTR said, “I am gonna represent India so I am going to wear something Indian. Well that's a surprise I am gonna hold on to what the surprise is going be. Hopefully, you will get to see it on the red carpet. I am wearing something from India that I want to showcase.”

When asked about why his wife Lakshmi Pranathi is not in the US to join him at the Oscars, Jr NTR explained, “I wanted to bring my wife. We were at the Globes last time. Unfortunately, my kids missed their school for a month and now it's her turn to stay back for them. She would’ve really loved being part of the Oscars.”

More about RRR at Oscars

SS Rajamouli’s RRR song Naatu Naatu is nominated in the Best Original Song category at the 95th Academy Awards. The other nominees in the category are Applause from Tell IT Like A Woman, Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, This is Life from Everything Everywhere All At Once and Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Oscars 2023 will take place on Sunday, March 13 (IST), at the Dolby Theatre, Ovation Hollywood. Jimmy Kimmel will return as the host after previously anchoring the awards show in 2017 and 2018.