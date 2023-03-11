Oscars 2023: What’s Inside The $125,000 Gift Bag Given To Nominees?

The Academy will give out gift bags to acting and directing nominees once again. Distinctive Assets, has been offering gift bags worth around $125,000 to Oscar nominees at the Academy Awards. They are famously called “Everyone Wins” gift bags, and contain lifestyle, fashion and vacation products.

Distinctive Assets founder Lash Fary stated that the gift bags “serve a grander purpose,” as their contents come from small businesses. He added that their association with the Oscars allows them to get exposure on a global level. He further said that it’s “celebrity marketing with a mission.”

“We are excited and proud to once again be creating what is known worldwide as the ultimate swag bag. While our gifts may be famous for being fun, fabulous, useful and unique, they also serve a grander purpose," said Fary.

He continued, "Most of the brands we include are from a diverse and inclusive array of small businesses who meaningfully benefit from the global exposure that being associated with Hollywood’s biggest night affords them. This is celebrity marketing with a mission.”

Who will receive Everyone Wins gift bag at Oscars 2023?

At the 95th Academy Awards, those nominated in the Best Director, Best Actress, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress and Best Supporting Actor categories will take home the gift bags. The list includes the likes of Colin Farrell, Austin Butler, Ana de Armas, Michelle Williams, Angela Bassett, Michelle Yeoh, Steven Spielberg, and more.

What’s in the gift bag?

The bags contain products such as Havaiana flip-flops, All Better Co lip balms, Antigua Cruz tequila, Beli Baby prenatal vitamins for both men and women, and more. The gift bags also include Frontera Wines, which is the top Chilean wine brand.

The 95th Academy Awards will be held at the Dolby Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles on March 13 (IST) at 5.30 am.