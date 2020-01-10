Oscars Moments When Jimmy Kimmel Took A Dig At Hollywood And Its Celebrities

The Academy Awards are known to be one of the most prestigious awards for artistic and technical merits in the film industry. Conducted every year, the Oscars are presented by Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

As prestigious as the ceremony is, the Academy Awards are also known for having its shining moments in roasting Hollywood and its stars. Here are a few moments when Hollywood was roasted on Oscars.

Times hosts took roasted Hollywood and its celebrities

Jimmy Kimmel's roast in 2018

Jimmy Kimmel hosted the Academy Awards for the second time in 2018. The host had a nearly 90-minute long monologue. While he began the monologue by roasting Meryl Streep saying that the most role is being a mother to her four children, the speech was mostly dominated by one-liners.

He took a dig at the film The Shape of Water saying that the year will always be remembered as the year where men screwed up so badly that women started dating fish. Also pointing to the earlier year's fiasco, he advised the stars not to get up as soon as the name was announced.

Jimmy Kimmel takes a dig at Meryl Streep

After helming the Emmy's twice, Jimmy Kimmel was a first-time host for the Oscars in 2017. Known for his perfectly timed comedy on his talk show, he never stopped prepping for the ceremony and also had support from his little girl.

The star started the night thanking Donald Trump and then went on to talk about how the crowd is there to honour the actors who seem great, but actually really aren't and then went on to roast Meryl Streep. He said that she has stood the test of time with her underwhelming and overrated performances throughout the years.

Jimmy Kimmel roasts Matt Damon

Jimmy also took a dig at Matt Damon saying that he needs to bury the hatchet with him. He added how and when he first met Damon. Damon, who could not believe he was being publicly roasted, was tuned out every time he tried to speak by an orchestra conducted by Kimmel.

