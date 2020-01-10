Oscars 2020: Three Best Actress Predictions Based On Fan Opinions; See List

The Academy Awards or Oscars is scheduled on February 9. The Best Actress category is one of the major categories. This year’s returning hopefuls include Oscar winners Lupita Nyong’o (12 Years a Slave), Renée Zellweger (Cold Mountain) and Charlize Theron (Monster).

Read on to know predictions for best actress based on fan opinions.

Lupita Nyong'o

2020 oscar be like~

Best Actor : Adam Driver

Best Actress : Lupita Nyong'o — Farhan Nur (@Farhan_NRahman) January 4, 2020

In the US movie, she plays the role of Adelaide Wilson, who is a wife and mother whose family vacation is terrorised by her Tethered, Red (also played by Nyong'o). The actor in the past has won for Best Supporting Actress in 12 Years a Slave (2014).

Saoirse Ronan

i bet they want renée zellweger to win because they want her "comeback" to be monumental or something, like it's more /interesting/ if a has-been actress becomes on top again



but anyway, give saoirse ronan best actress oscar 2020 — isobelle (@apollotaehyung) January 8, 2020

The actor is nominated for the film Little Women. In the film, she plays the role of Jo, who is the headstrong middle March sister who wants to spurn society's expectations of female domesticity and become a famous writer.

Oscar's history of the actor is three nominations, for Best Supporting Actress in Atonement (2008), Best Actress in Brooklyn (2016) and Lady Bird (2018). She was also nominated for leading actress in BAFTA Awards.

Ana De Armas

Mis picks para Oscars en 2020.



Best Picture: The Lighthouse



Best Actor: Adam Driver (Marriage Story)



Best Actress: Ana de Armas (Knives Out)



Best Director: Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)



Cinematography: The Lighthouse



Best Supporting Actor: Robert Pattinson (The Lighthouse) — Oscar Gutiérrez (@almiranteo) January 3, 2020

The actor can be nominated for the film Bombshell. In the movie, she essayed the role of Megyn Kelly, the controversial Fox News host of The Kelly File who spoke out against Roger Ailes' misconduct. Oscar's history of the actor includes one win for Best Actress in Monster (2004), with another nomination for Best Actress in North Country (2006).

