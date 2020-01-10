The Debate
Oscars 2020: Three Best Actress Predictions Based On Fan Opinions; See List

Hollywood News

Oscars 2020 is scheduled on February 9, 2020. Read to know more about the nominations and predictions for the best actresses category, according to fan opinions

Written By Krupa Trivedi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Oscars 2020

The Academy Awards or Oscars is scheduled on February 9. The Best Actress category is one of the major categories. This year’s returning hopefuls include Oscar winners Lupita Nyong’o (12 Years a Slave), Renée Zellweger (Cold Mountain) and Charlize Theron (Monster).

Read on to know predictions for best actress based on fan opinions.

ALSO READ: Oscars 2020 To Not Have A Host Once Again, Want To Repeat 2019's Historic Move

Lupita Nyong'o

In the US movie, she plays the role of Adelaide Wilson, who is a wife and mother whose family vacation is terrorised by her Tethered, Red (also played by Nyong'o). The actor in the past has won for Best Supporting Actress in 12 Years a Slave (2014).

Saoirse Ronan

The actor is nominated for the film Little Women. In the film, she plays the role of Jo, who is the headstrong middle March sister who wants to spurn society's expectations of female domesticity and become a famous writer.

Oscar's history of the actor is three nominations, for Best Supporting Actress in Atonement (2008), Best Actress in Brooklyn (2016) and Lady Bird (2018). She was also nominated for leading actress in BAFTA Awards.

ALSO READ: Payal Rohatgi Dares Zoya Akhtar To Withdraw 'Gully Boy' From Oscars, Netizens Share Update

Ana De Armas

The actor can be nominated for the film Bombshell. In the movie, she essayed the role of Megyn Kelly, the controversial Fox News host of The Kelly File who spoke out against Roger Ailes' misconduct. Oscar's history of the actor includes one win for Best Actress in Monster (2004), with another nomination for Best Actress in North Country (2006).

ALSO READ: Neena Gupta's The Last Color Eligible For Oscars Best Film, Director Vikas Khanna Ecstatic

ALSO READ: 'Star Wars', 'The Irishman', And Other Stories That Might Make It To The Oscars 2020

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
