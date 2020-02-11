Oscar Speeches With Socio-political Statements; Joaquin Phoenix To Dustin Lance Black

The Oscars has been a prestigious title ever since the first ceremony was held in the year 1926. There are a few personalities in the film industry who have proved their places in the nominated category. However, the speeches made by these personalities are also equally acclaimed. Here are the top five best Oscar speeches with socio-political statements.

Patricia Arquette's Oscar Speech

In the year 2015, Patricia Arquette was honoured Best Supporting Actress for Boyhood. During the course of her speech, Arquette spoke out in favour of pay parity and equal rights for women. Patricia Arquette said that it was time that once and for all their is equal rights for women in the United States of America.

Joaquin Phoenix Oscar 2020's Speech

Joaquin Phoenix's Joker has been receiving appreciation and recently the actor bagged the Best Actor Award at the Oscars 2020. Phoenix is known for his bold political speeches at every award show. During his winning speech at Oscar's, he threw light upon how humans feel entitled to artificially inseminate a cow and then separate her from her calf to use her milk. Phoenix tried to make the audience sensitive towards how selfishly we turn a blind eye towards the cow's anguish and use the milk for our coffee and cereal.

Michael Moore's Winning Speech At Oscars 2003

Michael Moore won an Oscar for his documentary Bowling For Columbine. It was just days after the United States had begun its invasion of Iraq and Moore, a vocal critic of then-President George W. Bush, wasted no time getting to what was on his mind. The star cited that we all lived in fictitious times. In a time where there are fictitious election results, that elect a fictitious president. He stood still on his comments against the President's decision.

Halle Berry's Oscars Speech

In the year 2002, Halle Berry became the first woman of colour to win an Oscar award for Best Actress. She highlighted the historic and political importance of the moment and Halle's speech was best cherished for its raw emotion. Berry expressed how honoured she felt and thanked the Academy for choosing her to be the vessel from which this blessing might flow.

Dustin Lance Black's Winning Speech

Dustin Lance Black won the Best Original Screenplay award for Milk. Black described Milk’s story as one that gave him hope when he was a teenager, letting him believe he would one day be able to live openly as who he truly was and even get married. Dustin Lance Black focused his speech over the ban on gay and lesbian marriages.

