Oscars 2020-nominated Film Locations That You Must Have On Your Go-to List

The 92nd Academy Awards are one of the year's most awaited awards night. This mega awards ceremony was held on February 9, 2020, and it witnessed several significant faces of the film industry walking the red carpet. Oscars 2020 is one of the most popular events of the year and consists of twenty-four categories, hundreds of nominees, and one mega trophy.

This mega event that is all about the cinema also makes travellers want to go to these iconic places to see the settings for themselves. Here are some of the best Oscars 2020 and Hollywood film locations that you must have on your go-to list.

Oscars 2020-inspired holiday destinations:

1) Hollywood, California

The story of the Oscars 2020 nominated film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, is not real, but the locations that the film are shot in very much are. Hollywood is the one place to be when wanting to see how reel comes into reality. You can take a tour of the studios or look around the Walk of Fame, Hollywood sign, or the Hollywood Museum.

2) Hauts-De-France

This one is for all those who loved the film, 1917. The film's famous director, co-writer, and producer Sam Mendes has been hugely talked about for his film, 1917. Ones who wish to see how it all happened, must-visit Hauts-De-France. One can also visit the beaches of Calais and explore the palace in Lille.

3) Berlin

Oscar-nominated film Jojo Rabbit has been hugely talked about lately. The film's screenplay takes place in 1940 Nazi Germany. Interested folks can visit Berlin and know more about the film and WWII. Tourists can also visit the city for its famous beer tours, outdoor parks, and history.

4) Concord, Massachusetts

This one is for all those who loved the film, Little Women. The film will get you in love with the idea of small villages, tiny houses, etc. One must visit Concord for its nature, pure beauty, and peaceful environment. The town is also famous for its antique shopping and one can even go exploring the Revolutionary War sites.

