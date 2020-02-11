Piers Morgan Hits Back At 'racist' Tweet About 'Parasite' Dominating Oscars 2020

The Korean movie Parasite bagged the top prize at the 92nd Academy Awards on February 10 and became the first non-English language film to win the Oscars for Best Picture. However, Jon Miller, a journalist with an American conservative media channel, reacted to Parasite's writer and director Bong Joon Ho's acceptance speech for winning the best original screenplay award and said that 'these people are destruction to America'.

British presenter Piers Morgan was quick to respond to Ho's criticism and called Jon Miller as 'racist'. Meanwhile, the Parasite won three more Oscars for the best original screenplay, best international film, and best director.

Representation Controversy

The Parasite was successful in making history at Oscars but still could not, unfortunately, escape the racist criticism that flooded various social media platforms. While people across South Korea celebrated the film as a national achievement, several internet users, critics believed a non-English movie should have not won the American prize.

The 92nd Academy Awards also sparked controversy for lack of representation. Even though some celebrated Parasite winning the Best Film award, netizens slammed the Academy for lack of women directing in the list of nominations with one of the Twitter users saying 'but you left some things'. Majority reactions included disappointment among the netizens for leaving out Little Women director Greta Gerwig.

Celebrated actor Natalie Portman also took a stand for female representation at Oscars by wearing an embroidered Dior cape with the names of women directors who were left out of the category. The name of directors that were mentioned in Portman's cape includes Greta Gerwig (Little Women), Lulu Wang (The Farewell), Lorene Scafaria (Hustlers), Alma Har'el (Honey Boy).

