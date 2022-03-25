Oscars To Recognise Ukraine-Russia War, Talks To Bring Prez Zelenskyy 'still In Progress'

One of the biggest nights of the year for the film industry is approaching as stars prepare to attend the 94th Academy Award ceremony at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles on March 27. After being cancelled twice in a row owing to the prevailing conditions of COVID-19, the Oscars 2022 is expected to witness a star-studded night and a plethora of A-list celebrities gracing the red carpet to celebrate the most exceptional films of the year.

Amidst such a joyous moment, the organizers of the Academy Award ensured that they do not miss to acknowledge the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine after Russia's President Vladimir Putin launched a special military operation on February 24, 2022. The Russia-Ukraine war has escalated in over a month and continues to pose a major threat to innocent civilians and their freedom. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been calling on all global powers to put an end to Putin's plan and end the conflict immediately.

The organizers of Oscars 2022 have reportedly decided to do their part in supporting the war-hit as they are gearing up to 'respectfully' pay a tribute to Ukraine. Addressing the same, show's executive producer Will Packer also shared details on whether there will be an appearance by President Zelenskyy on the show given his prolific background as an actor.

Oscars 2022 to acknowledge Russia-Ukraine war

As per a report from CNN, executive producer Will Packer spoke at the virtual press conference acknowledging the tumultuous phase of humankind's history. Dishing on the tribute to Ukraine during the ceremony, he said, ''You don't go into a show like this, I don't think, and not be aware of that and not find a way to respectfully acknowledge where we are and how fortunate we are to even be able to put on this show."

He also acknowledged the COVID crisis which posed major setbacks to the ceremony, however, he believed there are 'other challenges' in wake of the ongoing war in Eastern Ukraine and added, ''We will acknowledge those things and do it in a way that is respectful and shows how grateful we are,'' Packer continued, ''And I think part of being grateful is to make sure that we use this opportunity to be a celebration, to be a release and to be an escape for folks out there that really need it."

Will President Volodymyr Zelenskyy make an appearance at Oscar 2022?

Amy Schumer, who is set to host the Academy award ceremony, had earlier revealed that she had proposed the idea of bringing President Zelenskyy to the ceremony virtually. However, her idea was rejected. Addressing the same, Will Packer shared a cryptic answer by saying, ''The show is still in progress.''

Image: AP