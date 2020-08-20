Padma Lakshmi Has 'tears In Her Eyes' After Kamala Harris Talks About 'chithis' In Speech

During her vice-presidential acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention, Kamala Harris specifically mentioned her mother, Shyamala Gopalan. She then went on to talk about her family and her 'chithis' (a Tamil word which means 'aunts'). Soon, Kamala Harris' statement with a Tamil word created a storm on the internet. Her special mention received surprising reactions from not only users but also from chef and television host, Padma Lakshmi.

Padma Lakshmi reacts to Kamala Harris' 'chithis' mention

Padma Lakshmi took to her Twitter and expressed that she literally has tears in her eyes. She wrote, "Kamala Harris just said, 'chithis' which means auntie. My heart is so full right now." As soon as Padma Lakshmi's tweet was up, netizens gushed to reply to it. A user tweeted, "I’m sure her chittappas are also dear to her! What an amazing speech tonight. She is charismatic, dynamic, tough, super intelligent and capable. Proud to be a Democrat tonight. From Oakland to Besant Nagar to Wilmington, DE...let’s go Kamala Harris."

I literally have tears in my eyes. @KamalaHarris just said “chithis” which means auntie. My heart is so full right now — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) August 20, 2020

Padma Lakshmi's Twitter thread came after Kamala Harris, at Democratic National Convention spoke about her mother. Kamala said, "When I was 5, my parents split and my mother raised us mostly on her own. She raised us to be proud, strong black women. And she raised us to be proud of our Indian heritage. She taught us to put family first. The family you're born into, and the family you choose."

Kamala Harris then went on to talk about her family, which includes her husband Doug, their beautiful children, Cole and Ella. She said, "Family is my sister, family is my best friend; my nieces and my godchildren. Family is my uncles, my aunts and my chithis." After which, Kamala Harris also mentioned her second mother who lived two doors down and helped raise her.

Meanwhile, on August 20, Kamala Harris posted two pictures with her mother on her official Twitter account. Along with the photographs, she shared how her mother taught her to keep family first. The 55-year old leader expressed that her mother instilled values in her sister, Maya, and her. "The values that would chart the course of our lives", tweeted Kamala Harris.

My mother instilled in my sister, Maya, and me the values that would chart the course of our lives.



She taught us to put family first—the family you’re ​born​ ​into​ and the family you ​choose​—but to also see a world beyond ourselves. #DemConvention pic.twitter.com/xU61nLrUXx — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 20, 2020

