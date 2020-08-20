LeBron James Campaigning For Joe Biden And Kamala Harris, Thinks USA Needs Change

In 2016, LeBron James campaigned for Hillary Clinton over Donald Trump for president. This year, the Los Angeles Lakers icon is supporting Democratic candidates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris from the NBA bubble in Orlando, Florida. The 35-year-old NBA star confirmed the news in a soon-to-air interview.

LeBron James Will Campaign for Joe Biden and Kamala pic.twitter.com/BiadAnLWXG — Bacon, Grits, Eggs (@reddawg77089) August 19, 2020

LeBron James to support Kamala Harris and Joe Biden for the upcoming elections

According to TMZ, James agreed to be campaigning for a Biden-Harris ticket before Election Day. "For sure," the three-time NBA Champion said when asked about his campaigning on during VICE TV's Stick to Sports. He further added that one doesn't need to say "what's known", possibly referring to him not supporting Trump.

While speaking to the hosts, Jemele Hill and Cari Champion, the four-time NBA MVP mentioned needing a change in the USA right now. " In order for change it’s all about leadership — and leadership starts at the top," James explained. His comments come after the Lakers playoffs Round 1 Game 1 loss against the Portland Trail Blazers.

LeBron James uses his postgame interview to demand justice for Breonna Taylor while wearing a modified MAGA hat. pic.twitter.com/2nNpO9RkFT — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) August 19, 2020

President Trump calls NBA players "disgraceful" for kneeling during anthem, implies that he's done more for the black community than Abraham Lincoln pic.twitter.com/C5YJW3pAps — gifdsports (@gifdsports) August 5, 2020

James' public remarks about Trump are well known since his support of Clinton in 2016. When the 2019-20 NBA season began, James was among players who chose to kneel during the national anthem ahead of the tip-off to support the Black Lives Matter movement and peacefully protest against police brutality and systemic racism. During his extended stay at Walt Disney World, the Ohio-native has consistently made his opinion known, be it postgame interview, or his modified Make America Great Again (MAGA) cap, which supported Breonna Taylor. Trump has commented on the NBA's blatant support of the BLM movement, unhappy that they have chosen to 'disrespect' the national anthem. He referred to players kneeling during the Star-Spangled Banner as "disgraceful".

Donald Trump vs Sports

LeBron James on Donald Trump saying he won’t watch any more NBA games because people have kneeled to protest systemic racism during the national anthem: “I really don’t think the basketball community are sad about losing his viewership.” pic.twitter.com/l9sP7LiFsi — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) August 6, 2020

As per Trump, the NBA is in "big trouble" over their stand. He even chose Michael Jordan as the NBA GOAT over LeBron James, releasing that Jordan was "not political". “They have enough politics with guys like me. They don’t need more," Trump commented, adding that he won't be watching NBA games. James was quick to react to Trump's comments, saying he does not think any of the players are bothered by Trump's decision to stop watching NBA games. James' interview with Hill and Champion will air on Wednesday, 10:00 PM EST (Thursday, 7:30 AM IST).

(Image credit: AP)