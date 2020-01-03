Padma Lakshmi Brings In The New Year 2020 With A Scintillating Bold Photo; See Pic

Padma Parvati Lakshmi Vaidyanathan, known as Padma Lakshmi is an American model, actor, author and a television host. She is the host of the popular US cooking competition Program Top Chef. Padma Lakshmi is an active social media user and she never fails to keep her fans updated about herself.

Taking to Instagram, Padma Lakshmi kicked off 2020 by posting a bold picture on her feed. She can be seen wearing a garland of flowers which is draped around her neck and hands. Padma Lakshmi paired the garland with white flowy trousers. She can be seen covering her assets with her hands. Her bold and topless avatar received mixed reactions on social media. Lakshmi’s bold avatar was completed by a messy bun.

This is not the first time when Padma Lakshmi surprised her fans by her bold and sensuous look. She is popular among her fans for doing it time and again. Check out a few instances when Padma Lakshmi made a lot of heads turn with her sensuous looks.

See pictures here:

