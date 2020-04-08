The Debate
Padma Lakshmi's Viral Chip Bag Sealing Trick Video Garners Over 11 Million Views

Hollywood News

Padma Lakshmi recently shared a video on Twitter where a trick to seal the chips bag easily after opening it up was shown. Read below for details

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
padma lakshmi

Padma Lakshmi is one of the most influential celebrities working in the entertainment industry right now. The model-author-television host enjoys a massive following on Instagram and other social media platforms where she is often seen posting tidbits from her life or sharing quirky posts. But a recent video posted on Twitter by Padma Lakshmi went viral on the internet and had everyone talking. 

Also read: Padma Lakshmi brings in the New Year 2020 with a scintillating bold photo; see pic

Padma Lakshmi's viral video

Padma Lakshmi shared a video on Twitter where a person showcased a very easy and efficient manner to seal an open bag of chips. In the video, the chips bag is folded from the top in the shape of a triangle, then the bottom of the bag is rolled up until the tip of the triangle has been folded in. The video has to date received a whopping 11 million views and was loved immensely by netizens who deemed the trick of sealing the chips bag to be brilliant. The video was originally posted on TikTok by user 'Shine.on.darlin' and was later uploaded by Padma Lakshmi on Twitter. While some also tried to do the trick themselves, though with not the desirable outcome. Check out how netizens reacted to the chips bag sealing trick on Twitter - 

Also read: Renowned model Padma Lakshmi mistaken for Priyanka Chopra by a leading magazine

Also read: Padma Lakshmi mistaken for Priyanka Chopra by New York magazine, gives Deepika-like reply

Also read: Padma Lakshmi's Opinion Piece On Rape Prompted An Assaulter To Apologise

Also read: 'I Was Assaulted At The Age Of 7 And Raped At The Age of 16,' Says Padma Lakshmi

 

 

 

