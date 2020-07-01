Pamela Anderson Quiz: Match 'Baywatch' Actor's Iconic Outfit To Her Movies

Pamela Anderson is a model, actor, activist, television personality, and author. She is best known for her numerous appearances in Playboy magazine and for her work on the television series Home Improvement (1991–1997), Baywatch (1992–1998), and V.I.P. (1998–2002). She received international recognition for her starring role as C. J. Parker in the action-drama television series Baywatch.

Pamela Anderson has appeared in films such as Raw Justice (1994), Barb Wire (1996), and Blonde and Blonder (2008). In 2006, she was inducted into Canada's Walk of Fame and played the role of Skyler Dayton in the Fox sitcom Stacked. Pamela Anderson has also appeared as a television personality on Dancing with the Stars (2010–2012), VIP Brother (2012), Dancing on Ice (2013), and Danse Avec Les stars (2018). Here is a Pamela Anderson quiz for you to guess how much you know about her movie outfits.

Pamela Anderson quiz

1. Do you remember in which movie Pamela Anderson wore this iconic red bikini?

Raw Justice

Scary movie 3

Baywatch

Barb Wire

2. Remember in which Pamela Anderson’s movie she looked sensual in the leather black dress?

Barb Wire

Raw Justice

Baywatch

Naked Souls

3. Can you guess in which Pamela Anderson’s movie, her white shirt look garnered major attention?

Barb Wire

Raw Justice

Baywatch

Scary Movie 3

4. Can you guess in which movie Pamela made the audience swoon over her beauty with this iconic look?

Naked Souls

Blonde and Blonder

Raw Justice

Scary Movie 3

5. Which Pamela Anderson movie was a sum-up of ‘white’ outfits?

Baywatch

Barb Wire

Snapdragon

Scary movie 3

6. Do you remember in which movie Pamela Anderson donned this look?

Baywatch

Barb Wire

Snapdragon

Raw Justice

7. Guess in which iconic movie was Pamela Anderson seen sporting this look?

Scooby-doo

Baywatch

Snapdragon

Barb Wire

Also Read| 'Sanju' Quiz: Munna Bhai ne bola QUIZ leneka toh leneka. Kya samjha?

8. Can you guess in which movie Pamela Anderson carried this chic look?

Snapdragon

The Institute

The People Garden

Barb Wire

Also Read| Pamela Anderson says she didn't like 'Baywatch' film

9. Which Pamela Anderson movie look is this?

The Institute

Barb Wire

Snapdragon

Superhero movie

Pamela Anderson quiz - Answers

1. Baywatch

2. Barb Wire

3. Scary Movie 3

4. Blonde and Blonder

Also Read| Pamela Anderson wishes to find love again, says 'I wasn’t married' to Jon Peters

5. Snapdragon

6. Raw Justice

7. Scooby-Doo

8. The People Garden

9. Superhero movie

Picture Courtesy: Still from Pamela Anderson's movies/ Pamela Anderson fan page Instagram

Also Read| Pamela Anderson reveals she still wears her red 'Baywatch' swimsuit

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.