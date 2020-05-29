Pamela Anderson Wishes To Find Love Again, Says 'I Wasn’t Married' To Jon Peters

Canadian model Pamela Anderson recently expressed her wish to find love once again after her recent split with her husband Jon Peters. The 52-year actor ended her marriage with American film producer, Jon Peters 12 days after they hosted a ceremony in Malibu. During a recent interview with a media outlet, Pamela opened about her married life and stated that she is not married because the couple called off their marriage before the paperwork began. Pamela also said that she is an easy target for people which makes her life in fear.

Pamela Anderson opens up about her married life

The Baywatch actor admitted that the celebrations in Malibu were based out of fear. While talking about that day, Pamela who met Peters during her trip to India said that she does not consider herself married to Peters. According to her, the celebrations held at Malibu were something she participated in out of fear. She feels that the wedding never happened to her and it sounds bizarre, but it's true for the star.

Adding further, Pamela reportedly said that on seeing Jon Peters unexpectedly, she revisited her past with him and felt a strong bond. According to her, it was like a little whirlwind thing, and then eventually it got over. She even revealed that she is just friends with Peters now.

The City Hunter star also spoke about the fact that people think she has had 5 marriages but throwing light on the same, she revealed that she is married only thrice. Revealing the names of her former better half’s, Pamela said that she has been married to Tommy [Lee], Bob [Ritchie, better known as Kid Rock] and to Rick [Salomon.] At last while concluding her interview with the publication, Pamela also expressed her desires to get married again and start fresh with a life partner.

The actress recently made a shocking revelation at a show that she "didn't like" the American action drama film Baywatch also starring global icon, Priyanka Chopra. Pamela portrayed the role of CJ Parker in the hit TV show about the lifeguards who patrol the beaches of Los Angeles County, California, and Hawaii. Anderson, who had a cameo appearance along with former Baywatch co-star David Hasselhoff in the 2017 movie.

