Pamela Anderson Reveals She Still Wears Her Red 'Baywatch' Swimsuit

Canadian beauty Pamela Anderson recently made a shocking revelation about her Baywatch red swimsuit that she still owns it and surprisingly it still fits her to date. During an interview with an international media outlet, Pamela revived her Baywatch days and revealed she still possesses the much-talked-about red costume. While talking about the same, she said that she still has it on her top drawer and it still fits her like the olden days.

The model-actress also reportedly revealed that she has worn the dress occasionally just to have fun with her friends while trying to give them a tough competition. Apart from wearing the gorgeous ensemble while hanging out with friends, she also wears it at home around in her living room. The City Hunter played the role of a lifeguard C.J. Parker on the series from 1992 to 1997 after which she went on to explore her career in cinema and started trying her hands-on feature films. Her red one-piece swimsuit from Baywatch became the talk of the town after the actress pulled it off so extremely well in the drama.

Apart from opening about the red dress, the actress even spoke about her attractive personality in the interview with a leading daily and revealed that she was incredibly shy in the past until she realized that no one really cares. Sometime back, the actress who had a rocky marriage life post her split with three husbands expressed her wishes to get married again. Earlier, Pamela Anderson has admitted that she "didn't like" the film adaptation of her popular 1990s TV series. Anderson, who had a cameo appearance along with former Baywatch co-star David Hasselhoff in the 2017 movie, made the revelation on an International television show.

She said that she did not like it and also added that a bad TV will always remain as a bad TV and trying to make films out of television is just messing things more. Baywatch, the film, also featured Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario, Priyanka Chopra and Kelly Rohrbach, who played Anderson's character. The movie was a box office hit, but received unfavourable reviews from the critics.

