'Sanju' Quiz: Munna Bhai Ne Bola QUIZ Leneka Toh Leneka. Kya Samjha?

In 2018, Ranbir Kapoor went on to star in Rajkumar Hirani’s biographical drama based on the life of actor Sanjay Dutt. The film was critically acclaimed and was one of the highest-grossing films of the year. Here is a Sanju quiz for fans of Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt:
Sanju Film Quiz
Actor Nargis was Sanjay Dutt’s biological mother. Who played the role of Nargis in the 2018 film Sanju?
- Manisha Koirala
- Raveena Tandon
- Neena Gupta
- Sonali Bendre
In the film Sanju, who is shown being responsible for getting the protagonist addicted to various drugs?
- Zubin Mistry, also known as God
- Kamlesh Kanhaiyalal Kapasi, also known as Kamli
- D.N. Tripathi
- The Devil
Who plays the role of Sanju's wife Manyata Dutt in the 2018 film?
- Dia Mirza
- Anushka Sharma
- Karishma Tanna
- Sonali Bendre
In the film when Sanjay Dutt is struggling with addiction, he listens to his family and decides to go to a rehabilitation centre in a foreign country. Which is this country?
- The U.S.
- Belgium
- Czech Republic
- Afghanistan
In Sanju, what is the name of Sanjay Dutt's best friend?
- Kamlesh Kanhaiyalal Kapasi
- Jayaram Joshi
- Madhavrao Mahajan
- Zubin Mistry
When the actor began to lose his fan following and popularity, his father forced him to sign a film, which he had earlier rejected. What is the name of that 2003 film?
- Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.
- LOC Kargil
- Ek Aur Ek Gyarah
- Viruddh... Family Comes First
Which Bollywood actor plays the role of Sanjay Dutt’s ex-girlfriend Ruby in the film Sanju?
- Sonam Kapoor
- Dia Mirza
- Kareena Kapoor
- Anushka Sharma
According to the film Sanju, what is the title of the autobiography written on Sanjay Dutt’s life?
- Kuch Toh Log Kahenge
- Main Zindagi Mein
- Awara Hoon Ya Gardish Mein
- Jeena Isi ka Naam Hai
In the film, Sanjay Dutt befriends a goon but later does not want to be seen with him as his father Sunil Dutt does not like it. What is the name of the actor and the character?
- Sayaji Shinde as Bandu Dada
- Saurabh Shukla as Kallu Mama
- Jim Sarbh as Khalil
- Mahesh Manjrekar as Chappu Bhai
Answers
- Manisha Koirala
- Zubin Mistry, also known as God
- Dia Mirza
- The U.S.
- Kamlesh Kapasi
- Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.
- Sonam Kapoor
- Kuch Toh Log Kahenge
- Sayaji Shinde as Bandu Dada
