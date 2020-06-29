'Sanju' Quiz: Munna Bhai Ne Bola QUIZ Leneka Toh Leneka. Kya Samjha?

In 2018, Ranbir Kapoor went on to star in Rajkumar Hirani’s biographical drama based on the life of actor Sanjay Dutt. The film was critically acclaimed and was one of the highest-grossing films of the year. Here is a Sanju quiz for fans of Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt:

Sanju Film Quiz

Actor Nargis was Sanjay Dutt’s biological mother. Who played the role of Nargis in the 2018 film Sanju?

Manisha Koirala

Raveena Tandon

Neena Gupta

Sonali Bendre

In the film Sanju, who is shown being responsible for getting the protagonist addicted to various drugs?

Zubin Mistry, also known as God

Kamlesh Kanhaiyalal Kapasi, also known as Kamli

D.N. Tripathi

The Devil

Who plays the role of Sanju's wife Manyata Dutt in the 2018 film?

Dia Mirza

Anushka Sharma

Karishma Tanna

Sonali Bendre

In the film when Sanjay Dutt is struggling with addiction, he listens to his family and decides to go to a rehabilitation centre in a foreign country. Which is this country?

The U.S.

Belgium

Czech Republic

Afghanistan

In Sanju, what is the name of Sanjay Dutt's best friend?

Kamlesh Kanhaiyalal Kapasi

Jayaram Joshi

Madhavrao Mahajan

Zubin Mistry



When the actor began to lose his fan following and popularity, his father forced him to sign a film, which he had earlier rejected. What is the name of that 2003 film?

Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.

LOC Kargil

Ek Aur Ek Gyarah

Viruddh... Family Comes First

Which Bollywood actor plays the role of Sanjay Dutt’s ex-girlfriend Ruby in the film Sanju?

Sonam Kapoor

Dia Mirza

Kareena Kapoor

Anushka Sharma

According to the film Sanju, what is the title of the autobiography written on Sanjay Dutt’s life?

Kuch Toh Log Kahenge

Main Zindagi Mein

Awara Hoon Ya Gardish Mein

Jeena Isi ka Naam Hai

In the film, Sanjay Dutt befriends a goon but later does not want to be seen with him as his father Sunil Dutt does not like it. What is the name of the actor and the character?

Sayaji Shinde as Bandu Dada

Saurabh Shukla as Kallu Mama

Jim Sarbh as Khalil

Mahesh Manjrekar as Chappu Bhai

