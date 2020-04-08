Priyanka Chopra's Best Scenes From 'Baywatch' Featuring Dwayne Johnson & Zac Efron

Baywatch was a 2017 American film based on the famous TV series of the same name. The movie was directed by Seth Gordon and featured an ensemble cast of Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Jon Bass, Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach and Priyanka Chopra. Priyanka Chopra played the role of the antagonist, Victoria Leeds, in the movie. Leeds is the owner of the Huntley Club, which she uses as a front to smuggle drugs. The plot revolved around Mitch (played by Dwayne Johnson), and his lifeguard team who work together to save the beach from the hands of the drug lord. Check out some best scenes of Priyanka Chopra from the movie:

When Priyanka Chopra aka Victoria Leeds is distracted

In the clip, one can find one of the lifeguards from Mitch's team, Ronnie, trying to distract Victoria to keep her away from the deck. Leeds had thrown a party in the film and even Mitch's team arrived at the party to investigate a drug operation. The Baywatch crew tried to be undercover during their attempt to take down Leeds, a ruthless businesswoman whose plans might destroy the sanctity of the bay.

When Victoria Leeds invites Mitch

This clip served as the introduction of Leeds to the Baywatch team. Victoria Leeds came to meet Mitch and his team and invite them to her luxury party on her ship. Check out the scene:

Climax scene of Baywatch

Victoria takes Matt Brody captive and tries to flee from the scene. The scene served as the climax of the film and an end to Leeds as she is blown up by firecrackers. Take a look at this hillarious yet eery scene where Leeds tries to escape and Mitch's dialogue delivery to keep her distracted.

