'Panic Room' Cast List And Everything You Need To Know About Them

Panic Room is a thriller film which was directed by David Fincher and was released in 2002. The director had directed the classic film Fight Club before this film, both of which were thrillers. The plot of Panic Room follows the story of a mother and daughter whose house was invaded by robbers. The robbers in the film are after the bearer bonds that have been locked inside a safe in the panic room. There are a number of familiar faces in the Panic Room cast. Let us have a look at these actors in the cast of Panic Room.

Panic Room cast

Jodie Foster as Meg Altman

Jodie Foster has played the lead role of Meg in the cast of Panic Room, who moves into the new house with her daughter. Jodie is a rather popular actor, who is known for her roles in The Silence of the Lambs, Five Corners and more. Many would know her as the little girl in the 1976 hit Taxi Driver.

Kristen Stewart as Sarah

Kristen Stewart has played the role of the young Sarah, who is the diabetic daughter of Meg. Kristen Stewart is probably the most familiar face in the Panic Room cast, having worked in a number of films including Charlie's Angels, Certain Women and many more. She is most popularly known for her role in the Twilight film series. She was previously seen in the films Underwater and Happiest Season.

Forest Whitaker as Burnham

Forest Whitaker is another veteran actor in the cast of Panic Room, playing the role of Burnham, who is one of the burglars. He has worked in a number of popular movies in his career. Some of the most famous movies he has appeared in are Black Panther, Taken 3, The Last Stand and many more. Forest last appeared in the film Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, which released last year in 2020.

Jared Leto as Junior

Jared Leto has played another important one of Panic Room characters called Junior, who aims to steal bearer bonds. Leto has worked in a number of films throughout his career. His most memorable performance came in the film Suicide Squad, in which he had played the iconic role of ‘Joker’.

