'Pieces Of A Woman' Cast: A List Of All Actors And Their Characters In This Netflix Drama

The drama film titled Pieces of a Woman premiered on the streaming platform Netflix on January 7, 2021, after a limited theatrical release on December 30, 2020. The newly-released film has director Kornél Mundruczó at its helm while the cast of Pieces of a Woman is headlined by Vanessa Kirby, Shia LaBeouf, Molly Parker, Sarah Snook, Iliza Shlesinger, Benny Safdie, Ellen Burstyn and Jimmie Fails in the key roles. Thus, read about the Pieces of a Woman cast to know everything about all the Pieces of Woman characters in detail.

Also Read | 'True Beauty' Cast: A List Of The Actors And The Characters They Portray

'Pieces of a Woman' cast (Lead)

Vanessa Kirby as Martha Weiss

The Crown actor Vanessa Kirby plays the lead role of Martha Weiss in Pieces of a Woman. Vanessa as Martha essays the role of Sean's wife and a pregnant woman. Her mental health, as well as her married life, goes topsy-turvy after her new-born daughter passes away, soon after her birth.

Shia LaBeouf as Sean Carson

Prolific American actor and filmmaker, Shia LaBeouf plays the role of Sean Carson in this drama film. Shia as Sean essays the role of Martha's husband and the father of her newborn who passes away soon after her birth. After several unsuccessful attempts at reconciling his relationship with Martha, Shia starts dating his wife's cousin Suzanne Weiss and also gets back to using cocaine after six years of being sober.

Also Read | A Yank At Eton Cast: A List Of The Actors And The Characters That They Played In The Film

Ellen Burstyn as Elizabeth Weiss

Veteran American actor Ellen Burstyn plays the role of Elizabeth Weiss in this Kornél Mundruczó directorial. Ellen as Elizabeth essays the role of Martha's mother and Sean's mother-in-law who gifts them a minivan as they gear up for the arrival of their first bundle of joy. Elizabeth blames her daughter for her granddaughter's death because Martha decides to have a home birth instead of going to the hospital.

Molly Parker as Eva Woodward

The Canadian actor, writer & director, Molly Parker plays the role of Eva Woodward in Pieces of a Woman. Molly as Eva essays the role of Martha's midwife in the film. Barbara sends Eva to help Martha as she goes into labour at night to help her with birthing the child.

Also Read | Mortal Kombat: Annihilation Cast Has Robin Shou, Sandra Hess And Others; See List

'Pieces of a Woman' cast (Supporting)

Sarah Snook plays Martha's cousin and Sean's lover, Suzanne Weiss

Benny Safdie plays Martha's brother-in-law, Chris

Jimmie Fails plays Max

Iliza Shlesinger plays Anita Weiss

Also Read | 'Death On The Nile 1978' Cast: See Actors And The Characters They Play In This Adaptation

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.