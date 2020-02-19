Bong Joon Ho's 'Parasite' Gets A TV Adaptation & Martin Scorsese Can't Wait For It

During a news conference that took place on Wednesday, Bong Joon Ho was seen talking about his film Parasite, and what Martin Scorsese had to say to him. He also talked about the HBO adaptation of Parasite.

Martin Scorsese is eager to watch the TV adaptation of Parasite

According to the reports, Bong stated that he was about to take a break after the grand success of his Oscar-winning film. But Martin Scorsese pleaded him to wrap up his break as fast as he can, and get back to work. Bong stated that he had received a letter from Scorsese, where the latter mentioned that the Parasite director did a good job.

Scorsese also wrote that Bong Joon Ho should rest, but only for a while, and then get back to work quickly. Bong Joon Ho stated that it was an honour for him to receive this letter from one of Hollywood’s best directors. Scorsese wants Bong to start working on the HBO television adaptation of Parasite.

Bong Joon Ho also revealed that the deal with HBO, regarding the TV adaptation of Parasite went smoothly. It will be a project that may comprise of five to six episodes. Bong Joon Ho will be collaborating with Adam McKay, who will work as the writer of this untitled project.

In past, there were rumours that Mark Ruffalo and Swinton will be cast for the TV adaptation, but they were denied by the director himself. Fans of the South Korean film are eagerly waiting for HBO’s TV adaptation of Parasite. It will be released in July 2021.

