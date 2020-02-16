'Parasite' Director Bong Joon-ho Receives Warm Welcome After Arriving In S Korea

Bong Joon-ho, director of the super-hit movie, Parasite was reportedly greeted with cheers and applause as he returned to South Korea on February 16 after his historic four-Oscar win. Nearly 300 reporters and fans were waiting to greet and praise Bong as he arrived at the Incheon International Airport. Bong thanked his fans for a warm greeting and said that he would like to send a round of applause back to all his admirers and supporters for coping up well with the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

First foreign-language film to bag the best picture

Parasite became the first foreign-language film to bag the best picture in the 92-year history of the Academy Awards on February 9. It won a total of four Oscars, including best director and original screenplay for Bong Joon-ho and best international feature film. The movie, a dark class satire, emerged as a global sensation since its Palme D'Or win at the Cannes Film Festival last May. Bong, best known for his films Memories of Murder, Snowpiercer The Host, Mother, and Okja, has also co-written the film with Han Jin Won and the duo is also nominated in the best original screenplay category at Oscars.

Moments after winning Best Picture, cast and filmmakers from @ParasiteMovie stop by the #Oscars Thank You Cam. pic.twitter.com/ckyhJkvIFD — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 10, 2020

About the movie

The movie revolves around unemployed Kim Ki-Taek and his family who by impersonating themselves grab an opportunity to work with the wealthy and affluent Park family. Soon their lives get entangled, with funny and disastrous consequences. Song Kang-ho, who has worked with Bong in Memories of Murder and The Host", is playing the Kim family patriarch in the movie. The ensemble cast also includes Lee Sun-Kyun, Jo Yeo-Jeong, Choi Woo-Shik, and Park Seo-Joon.

