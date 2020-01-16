Oscars 2020: DC And Marvel Will Be Competing In Different Categories

The Academy nominations for the year 2020 are in and the DC Universe has bagged its first-ever nomination for the Best Picture with Joker. While Marvel also has a nomination in the Visual Effects category for Avengers: Endgame. This marks another big moment for the superhero categories in general with the Marvel universe receiving a nomination for Black Panther last year. With nominations like these, it seems that the moment where one of the two universes bag an award for the Best Picture is just moments away. But the fans are speculating that DC might just do it before Marvel.

Oscars 2020: Both DC and Marvel are competing for the award

Although Marvel has had a series of films that did well at the Box Office, with Joker's popularity, DC fans strongly believe that they stand a chance to win before Marvel. They also argue that while Marvel's interconnectivity limits its creativity, DC is always willing to take bigger risks when it comes to its characters. Taking into consideration the popularity of Joker and the recognition the past Batman films have received, fans have already declared that DC has beaten Marvel to a major accomplishment.

With Marvel receiving a huge success at the Box Office for almost all of its films, it seems that they have cracked the code and have found what works with the audience. Fans actually deem it historic and unprecedented what Marvel has achieved with its universe. But they also often feel that the franchise has to avoid taking bigger risks in order to maintain the delicate balance that they have created with the character's heavy backstories.

Joker has received 11 nominations for the 2020 Academy Awards. While Marvel tries to get its film characters as close as to the comic book ones, DC takes bigger risks in making sure that their characters resemble the ones in their comics. They also take a bigger leap when showing them on screen, for example, DC gave its fans two completely different versions of Joker in the last few years. But Marvel has also managed to connect together all of its previous 22 films in the Avengers: Endgame.

