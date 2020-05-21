Bong Joon Ho's Best Movies To Watch During Lockdown: 'Parasite', 'Mother' & More

Bong Joon-ho is a South Korean filmmaker known for his remarkable work. His films mainly feature social themes, genre-mixing and black humour. Bong Joon Ho's recent addition to his cap titled Parasite, reportedly amongst all of his films marked to be the highest-grossing films in the history South Korean film fraternity. The Parasite movie also won six Oscars, smashing all records. Here's a look at some of the best Bong Joon Ho movies you can add to your watch list amid the Coronavirus lockdown.

Best Bong Joon Ho movies to watch during lockdown

Okja

Bong Joon Ho's movie Okja featuring Tilda Swinton, is reportedly named as the most influential movies of the decade by the New York Times. Okja traces the story of a genetically-engineered creature, a big pig named Okja. The movie also premiered at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. It traces the story of how a young girl risks everything to prevent a powerful, multinational company from kidnapping her best friend- a fascinating beast named Okja.

Mother

Bong's fourth feature film Mother starring Hye-Ja Kim, Won Bin, Goo Jin amongst others is the story of a mother who strives to save her disabled son from a murder accusation. As per reports, the movie also premiered at the 2009 Cannes Film Festival. The film remains fresh in the hearts of fans even today. Its much-acclaimed storyline and the intriguing plot makes it one of the best Bong Joon Ho movies to watch during the pandemic.

Snowpiercer

Bong's first English-language film, Snowpiercer, released in 2013. The film reportedly was a massive success and it reportedly also premiered at Times Square in Seoul. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film has a great rating of 94% with a trail of stupendous reviews. Snowpiercer stars Chris Evans, Kang-ho Song, Ed Harris in keen roles.

The Host

The science fiction action film titled The Host is also one of the best Bong Joon Ho movies. The movie featuring Kang-ho Song, Hee-bong Byun, Hae-il Park, among others, is sure to keep you hooked to its storyline amid the lockdown. It entails the story of how a monster emerges from Seoul's Han River and begins attacking people. Moreover, it also demolishes one of the families deeply. And hence, one of the victims' loving family does everything it takes to rescue her from the dreadful clutches.

Barking Dogs Never Bite

Barking Dogs Never Bite is one iconic Bong Joon Ho movie that released in 2000. It is a dark comedy-drama that tells the story of an out-of-work college professor who is vexed by the sound of barking dogs in his apartment. He eventually resorts to kidnapping and torturing them. The tale of the film comes to light when a young woman working at the same apartment decides to investigate the matter after she starts receiving notices from the people about the missing of dogs in the vicinity.

