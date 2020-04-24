SS Rajamouli Gets Slammed By Director Prashant Kumar For Calling 'Parasite' A Boring Film

On Thursday, director Prashant Kumar lashed out SS Rajamouli for calling Oscar-winning film Parasite boring. Condemning SS Rajamouli, he said, "More than anything, Parasite is an original piece of work." Prashant Kumar also accused Rajamouli of plagiarism, and said, "Speaking of originality, I have come across many instances in your film when you have lifted entire scenes from other films, without as much as an acknowledgment." Meanwhile, Prashant Kumar also talked about Rajamouli's cinematic sensibilities in the open letter, check out.

Prashant Kumar's open letter

S.S Rajmauli slept off while watching Parasite & found it boring and slept off

More than anything, Parasite is an original piece of work. Originality deserves respect, especially when it is powerful enough to cut across language barriers and Parasite has done that, my open letter pic.twitter.com/XQt4QnCFYl — prashant Kumar (@zimbo_7) April 23, 2020

Just, a few days ago, SS Rajamouli during a media interview made the revelation that he slept through the first half of the film. He also stated that he found Parasite to be boring and uninteresting. The Baahubali director's comment received a lot of flak from the audiences.

Parasite, directed by Bong Joon Ho, won the Best Film Award at the Oscars 2020. Interestingly, Parasite is the first non-English movie to have won the Best Film Award at the Oscars. The movie that recently made its digital premiere of Amazon Prime has been receiving positive reviews from all over the world.

What's next for SS Rajamouli?

On the work front, SS Rajamouli is presently working on RRR. The movie, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead, will narrate the tale of two freedom fighters- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The SS Rajamouli directorial will also feature Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles. The motion poster of the upcomer was recently released, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

