'Parasite' Ending Explained | What Happens To The Kim And Park Family At The End?

Parasite is regarded as one of the best works by Bong Joon-Ho. The movie is a wicked and brutal satire about wealth disparity in society. The story of Parasite follows the members of a poor family who trick to become employed by a wealthy family by infiltrating their household without letting the family know that they are related and posing as highly qualified individuals. The film received widespread acclaim by critics all over the world.

It is considered as the best film of 2019 and one of the best films of the decade. Among all the awards and accolades, the film won in four leading categories at 92nd Academy Awards. The movie ending of Parasite is still one of the most talked-about topics over the internet or among the people who have watched the movie. To all those who still have some questions about Parasite movie ending, here is the movie ending explained.

Parasite ending explained

Bong Joon-Ho’s Parasite has an extremely wealthy Park family on one side and the extremely poor Kim family on the other side. In the movie, the Parks and the Kims are parallels of each other.

Parasite neither sympathetically showcases the Kims nor antagonizes the Parks. The film has a lot of metaphors. The rock symbolises hope and the environment symbolises the difference between the rich and the poor. The Kims live in a sub-basement apartment whereas the Park's house is on a hill showing how the rich are always above the poor. This symbolism is further explored when the secret bunker is revealed halfway through the film.

The film slowly builds up to its violent ending. The Parks hate the poor and it is shown subtly through their actions. Mr. Park hates the smell which comes from the poor Kims. This smell is also symbolic setting them apart from the rich. Mr. Kim slowly realises that Mr. Park hates the poor through his actions.

When Mr. Park takes the car keys from Geun-sae's body, he pinches his nose to block the smell coming from Geun-sae. This acts as the boiling point for Mr Kim. He kills Mr Park and traps himself in the bunker. The film leaves the audience with a question, does Mr. Park die in parasite? His son decides to buy the house and free his father. The audience sees a hopeful montage of Kim's son buying the house and freeing his father, but then they are pulled back to reality from this fantasy and are made to realise that Kim's son would never be able to buy the house.

It is quite cruel and sad but he wanted to be honest with the audience. He further added that everyone who is watching the film knows that the kid won't be able to buy the house in reality and he felt that this frankness was right for the film even though it was heartbreaking. The final message which Parasite leaves the audience with is harsh. It shows how the poor will always remain poor and can even fall deeper into poverty.

