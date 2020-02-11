Bong Joon Ho's Cinematic Journey Has Award Winning Movies Like Okja, Parasite

Korean director Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite not only bagged four Oscars but also won at the BAFTAs and Golden Globes. Bong is celebrated for his consistently thrilling movies. At the 92nd Academy Awards, Bong was up against Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino, Sam Mendes, and Todd Phillips. Take a look at the cinematic world of Director Bong Joon Ho.

Barking Dogs Never Bite (2000)

Barking Dogs Never Bite was Bong Joon Ho’s first movie. He cultivated a fanbase with this one. Director Bong himself regarded this movie as ‘a stupid movie.’ The movie did not release in the UK. It was recently made available in the US.

Memories Of Murder (2003)

Memories Of Murder was a step up from Barking Dogs Never Bite. Memories Of Murder focuses on the detectives reckoning with the futility of their investigation. The film sympathises with the police and their ideology behind catching the suspect.

The Host (2006)

The Host is another sci-fi thriller which focuses on an unidentified monster that appears from the Han River in Seoul. It kills hundreds amidst the catastrophe. One remarkable thing about the movie is how it delivers the attack sequences with great confidence.

Snowpiercer (2013)

This is Bong Joon Ho’s first English language film. It is based on a French graphic novel where the dystopian sci-fi imagines a future in which the post-apocalyptic Earth has frozen over, and the survivors live on a high-speed train. The movie starred Chris Evans in the lead role.

Okja (2017)

Okja is a tale of a girl who raises genetically modified pig. A young girl risks everything to prevent a powerful, multinational company from kidnapping her best friend - Okja. The film competed for the Palme d'Or at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival.

Parasite (2020)

This is the one film of Bong’s that everyone is talking about. It is the story of a struggling family. Not only did it gain the attention of the Academy but also attracted the audiences worldwide. No wonder it bagged four Oscars including Best Picture.

