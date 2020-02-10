From Brad Pitt's Famous Hug To 'Parasite' Memes, Here Are Best Reactions From Oscars

Hollywood witnessed its biggest night on Sunday evening as some of the well-known faces gathered to celebrate and honour the beautiful art of cinema. The 92nd Academy Award saw stars like Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt and Renee Zellweger winning Oscars in their respective categories, however, South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-Ho took the biggest chunk of it all as he equalled Disney's record of winning four Oscar awards in the same ceremony.

Oscars 2020

While Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt and Renee Zellweger won the Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Female Actor respectively, South Korean film Parasite took away Best Picture, Best Director, Orginal Screenplay and Best Picture in foreign language film. This was the first time that a non-English film received the Best Picture award at the Oscar, which was enough to blow netizens' minds and attract reactions.

Brad Pitt's hug to his co-star Leonardo DiCaprio before proceeding towards the stage to receive his award is also making netizens go gaga. The video of the hug is going viral ever since the Oscars aired on television last night. Brad Pitt during his acceptance speech also mocked the recently concluded impeachment trial against Donald Trump and took a dig at the Senate for blocking the testimony of former NSA John Bolton.

PARASWEEP — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) February 10, 2020

Bong Joon Ho looking at his Oscar and laughing dot gif pic.twitter.com/whcicQJkJH — Mark (@tole_cover) February 10, 2020

Oh boy this might upset a few Republicans.



Brad Pitt started speech tonight by saying he had 45 second up there,



“Which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week.”



pic.twitter.com/LAweZvl7wB — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) February 10, 2020

