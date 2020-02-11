'Thappad' Trailer 2:Taapsee Pannu Hits Back With Call For Action, Asks You To Report Video

Making an uncompromising and honest statement about domestic violence, the latest trailer of the upcoming film Thappad featuring actor Taapsee Pannu has the actor urging the viewers to report the violent content in the trailer and get it banned from YouTube. The innovative trailer starts off with the actors in their characters till the point of no return,i.e., when the husband, played by Pavail Gulati, slaps Taapsee Pannu's character Amu. At this point, Pannu breaks the fourth wall and addresses the viewers directly as she guides them to report the video online and have it banned from the digital platform.

Taapsee Pannu interrupts the sequence of a normal trailer and catches the viewers off-guard as she tells them to not go any further. Instead, she asks the viewers to stop normalizing such acts of violence and report the trailer as well as any violent video on YouTube. She claims that such videos have no place online where it is available for the world to access and learn from. Taapsee emphasizes the fact that just like there is no place for any act of violence in love, there should not be any place for such a violent trailer either.

The first trailer of Thappad was released online a few days ago and social media has been buzzing with discussion about the Taapsee Pannu starrer. "Somebody needed to address this", "You go girl", "Can't wait" were some of the remarks on the internet. In the film, Taapsee plays an educated woman who won’t tolerate domestic violence in the name of love and takes a firm stance on the matter by claiming ''bas itni si baat? Nahin hai'' (that it is not a small issue).

Directed by Article 15 fame Anubhav Sinha, Thappad is set to hit theatres on February 28. Apart from Taapsee Pannu, it also features actors Pavail Gulati, Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvi Azmi, Dia Mirza, Ram Kapoor and Kumud Mishra among others.

