Not Actors But This Production Design Is Real Star Of Oscar-winning 'Parasite'

Bong Joon-Ho and his latest movie Parasite became a huge success after it won four Oscars at the recently concluded 92nd Academy Awards in the United States. The outstanding performance and breath-taking acting by the stars of the film will constantly play with the audience's emotions throughout the movie. However, leaving all the actors aside, another attention grabber in the film would be the house where most of the movie is set. The house is truly a thing of wonder and definitely one of the finest creations by Bong Joon-Ho.

The house

In the film, the house is the home to the Park family which the Kim family slowly infiltrating by taking up small jobs at the residence. The house in the film is shown as a brilliant creation of a celebrity architect but in reality, it is the result of four carefully crafted sets designed by Lee Ha Jun, as per reports. The set or the house in the film was so convincing that it reportedly confused famous directors on last year’s Cannes jury, which included Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, Yorgos Lanthimos, and Kelly Reichardt.

The production team of the film is again receiving a lot of appreciation for creating a believable house with scratch ever since the film won four Oscars. Many social media influencers and YouTubers are rebuilding the model of the Parasite house on their channels which is again attracting a lot of viewers to their videos. The growing interest in the making of the house shows how the Park residence has comfortably surpassed actors from the film on the popularity chart.

Parasite, a South Korean film became the first foreign-language movie to win the Best Picture award at the 92nd Academy Awards. Parasite won four awards that included, Best Picture, Best Director, international feature film and original screenplay. Before winning Oscars, Parasite also won the Palma d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019 and Best Foreign Language film at the 77th Golden Globe Awards, becoming the first-ever Korean film to achieve that feat.

