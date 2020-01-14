'Parasite' Director Bong Joon Ho Opens Up About 'language Barrier' After Oscar Nod

Director Bong Joon Ho is basking in glory, as his film Parasite is winning awards all over the world. He received several accolades at various film festivals, and also made the headlines when it was announced that it will also be turned into a television series.

Recently, director Bong was seen in an interview with a leading news portal, where he shared what he felt. Read more to know what the Parasite director had to say.

On breaking the language barrier and winning Oscar

Parasite, which is a dark comedy film about the vast gap between the rich and poor in South Korea, garnered several Oscar nominations, that includes a nomination for the best picture, best director, best screenplay, and best international feature film.

In the interview, Bong said that every time they announced a new nomination, it was thrilling, because they did not anticipate this. Talking about language barriers, he also said that the world is experiencing fewer and fewer language barrier problems due to the internet, social media, and streaming services. He mentioned that Parasite benefited from the global trend.

The film distribution partners of Parasite, NEON, had earlier shared a video that features one of the film’s stars, Song Kang-ho, who manages not to spill any coffee, in a room full of excitement.

On this, the company said that it is a sign that one is a global superstar when you do not spill your coffee when your film is nominated for the Best Picture.

Parasite is a 2019 South Korean black comedy thriller film. It is written and directed by Bong Joon-ho, and features Song Kang-ho, Lee Sun-Kyun, Cho Yeo-Jeong, Choi Woo-Shik, and Park So-dam in the lead roles. It premiered at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival on May 21, 2019.

