Paris Hilton Opens Up About Embracing Motherhood; Reveals She Wants Twins

After the release of her documentary, This Is Paris, it seems that Paris Hilton is now all set to embrace motherhood. On the LadyGang podcast’s Tuesday episode, Paris opened up about starting a family soon and also revealed that she has already thought of a name for the future child. The 39-year-old revealed in the podcast that she, along with her beau Carter Reum, are planning to become parents of twins, that is a boy and a girl.

Also Read: This Is Paris': Paris Hilton’s Beau Carter Reum Celebrates The Release Of Her Documentary

Paris Hilton to name her baby girl 'London'

Paris went on to say that when one’s eggs are frozen, they get to choose whether they wish to go for a boy, girl, or twins. For the unversed, Paris had taken the decision to freeze her eggs after her close friend Kim Kardashian advised her to do so. She then revealed that she will be naming her baby daughter as London and that she is still trying to think of a name for the boy.

She also added that she is also seeking the help of her friends to suggest a suitable name for her future baby boy. Given that the socialite has decided to name her baby girl as London, she clarified that she does not want to stick to the theme of city names for naming her baby boy but she also added that she is quite sure of the name, London for her future baby girl.

Also Read: Paris Hilton Reveals Meeting Britney Spears 'this Summer', Says 'saw Her In Malibu'

Paris Hilton admits being scared of therapy

Adding to this, Paris also spoke about mental health while during the podcast. She said that she does not 'hate' all therapists but she is extremely scared of therapy. She further said that since she has always been in the public eye, she does not trust therapists.

Talking more about her inhibitions, Hilton said that she fears that if she confides to a therapist, they will reveal about her condition to their friends or family members and may write a book on her life. Meanwhile, Paris' documentary, This Is Paris premiered on her YouTube channel yesterday, that is on September 14, 2020. The documentary promises to share a glimpse of some personal aspects of her life.

Also Read: Paris Hilton Reveals She Froze Her Eggs On Kim Kardashian's Advice; Read Why

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.