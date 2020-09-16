Paris Hilton Reveals Why She Does Not Blame Her Parents For The Abuse She Faced In School

Paris Hilton recently opened up about her childhood school life in her new YouTube documentary This Is Paris, which released online on September 14, 2020. In her latest documentary, Paris Hilton finally opened up about the physical and mental abuse she endured in a Boarding School that her parents sent her to against her will. Paris was forced into the school at the age of 17 and she had to go through the torturous experience for 11 months until her 18th birthday.

However, despite the negative experiences she went through in boarding school, Paris Hilton did not blame her parents for the whole ordeal. In an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife, Paris Hilton revealed the kind of abuse she dealt with in the boarding school. She also stated that she was not angry at her parents, Kathy and Richard Hilton, for sending her to that school.

Paris Hilton is not mad at her parents for sending her to an abusive boarding school

In her new documentary, Paris Hilton revealed how she was abused in her boarding school when she was just 17 years old. Speaking to HollywoodLife, Paris Hilton mentioned that she was not angry at her parents for sending her to that school against her will. The singer added that her parents, Kathy and Richard Hilton, had no idea what was going on, which is why she could not blame them for the suffering she went through in that boarding school.

She further stated that the staff at such boarding schools manipulated parents. They made parents believe that their kids would be safe inside the school. Moreover, Paris Hilton said that most parents had no clue about what was happening to their kids when they were inside a boarding school.

Paris Hilton went to the Provo Canyon School for troubled teens in Utah. The singer revealed that abuse in such boarding schools was still commonplace to this day. Moreover, the singer claimed that whenever she tried telling her parents about the abuse, the staff would cut her call and punish her severely. Her phone privileges would also be revoked if she ever tried to speak out. Even her letters would be ripped apart if they had anything about abuse written within.

When she left the school, Paris Hilton decided to never talk about her experience. In the interview, the DJ revealed that she only opened up about her abusive school for her new documentary. Even her mother only found out about what she went through when she was filming This Is Paris.

