Paris Hilton Spills The Beans On How She Feels After YouTube Documentary 'This Is Paris'

Paris Hilton's much-awaited documentary titled, 'This Is Paris' which promises to share some personal details about her life has premiered on her official YouTube channel on Monday, September 14, 2020. In the documentary series, there is a scene where Paris is talking with her former classmates from a Utah boarding school.

And while talking about it, the duo jokes about how on her reality series “The Simple Life,” Hilton pretended to be clueless over many things— including how to perform any sort of manual labour.

The actor also revealed how she got into the nightlife scene as a teenager and would sneak out and go to the golf equipment while her household was staying in New York's Waldorf Astoria lodge. Her parents then sent her away for various programs to et her back on track. The actor also revealed that while she was at it, she along with another lady tried to flee and were caught and beaten as a punishment.

The actor stayed at Provo for 11 months and while she was there, she was emotionally and physically assaulted, alleging that workers would beat her, compel her to take unknown pills, watch her shower, and send her to solitary confinement as punishment without clothing. Paris admitted the treatment was so traumatising that she suffered for years from anxiety and insomnia.

Also, talking about her life and what happened at Provo, the actor revealed to Associated Press that she feels free now. She revealed that she is not sleeping through the night and no longer having nightmares. Paris also revealed that she is in a happy and healthy relationship with businessman Carter Reum.

Talking about her life, Paris revealed that her life has slowed down over the past months due to the pandemic, and is no longer travelling for any work-related stuff. She added that she is liking it this way and also plans to continue to be picky about her projects and leaving home.

Also read | 'This Is Paris': Paris Hilton’s Beau Carter Reum Celebrates The Release Of Her Documentary

She is also hoping that speaking out about initiatives such as Provo would prevent parents from sending their children to similar circumstances. She said that she would never recommend it to any family ever because she thinks it just causes more drama and more issues than anyone would ever have. Hilton is also a part of the Breaking Code Silence movement, which is a network dedicated to raising awareness about the “troubled teen industry.”

Also read | Kim Kardashian-Paris Hilton's Friendship: Are The Two Still Good Friends?

This is Paris documentary show

Also read | Paris Hilton Speaks About Her Childhood Trauma In 'This Is Paris' Trailer; Watch

Also read | Paris Hilton Reveals Its Hard For Her To Be Normal In Tell-all Documentary 'This Is Paris'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.