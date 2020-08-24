Paris Hilton Reveals She Froze Her Eggs On Kim Kardashian's Advice; Read Why

Not many know that Kim Kardashian had been the personal stylist of Paris Hilton. Not only that, but both the celebs have been very good friends ever since. Recently, Hilton revealed how Kim had given her one of the best advice to live her dream and also enjoy motherhood. Here's what this is about.

Paris Hilton reveals the "amazing conversation" she had with Kim Kardashian

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Paris Hilton revealed that a previous conversation with her former stylist, Kim Kardashian had inspired her very much. She said she had taken the decision to "control" her fertility to ease out the pressure of getting married. The socialite added that she had her eggs frozen a few years ago for this.

Paris Hilton also revealed how the mother-of-four, Kim Kardashian had introduced her to her doctor. She also added that according to her, every woman should take this step to be able to divide when they want to become a mother. They will not have to panic over getting married to have a child.

Further in the interview, Paris Hilton revealed that she is going to stop her appearance as a DJ and also reduce travelling to focus on having a family. She also added that she wants to have a baby girl whom she will dress up as 'mini Paris'. The singer also added that she wants to have an intimate and private wedding as opposed to the 'Cinderella wedding' she had earlier planned. However, Paris' tech entrepreneur boyfriend, Carter Reum is yet to propose to the star.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian had herself froze her eggs before the birth of daughter North and son Saint. This was because the celeb was told by three different doctors that she will never be able to get pregnant. However, during the birth of Saint, it seems Kim faced a lot of complications because of which she and Kanye West hired a surrogate for third and fourth babies, Chicago and Psalm.

In other news, Paris Hilton has a documentary coming up where she will reveal the nitty-gritty of her celeb life right from childhood. She also spoke about her abusive childhood in a boarding house. Not only that, in the trailer of her documentary called This Is Paris, but the celeb also revealed that sometimes she does not even know who she is. Fans are impatiently waiting for the documentary to release.

Watch the trailer of Paris Hilton's documentary here:

