Paris Hilton 'standing Hand In Hand' With Carter Reum At The Altar; See Pics

As Paris Hilton tied a knot with Carter Reum, she recently unveiled the images of them as they stood together at the altar. She even expressed her feelings about getting married to him and stated that she had found her missing piece.

Many celebrity artists and fans took to Paris Hilton's wedding pictures on social media and congratulated her on getting married and added how happy they were for her.

Paris Hilton shares her wedding pictures

As Paris Hilton recently shared glimpses of her wedding and post-wedding celebration, she recently took to her Instagram handle and posted pictures of her and Carter Reum standing hand in hand at the wedding altar. In the first photo, she can be seen holding her husband, Carter Reum's hand while gazing into his eyes with a smile on her face. In further pictures, she added beautiful glimpses of them both as they took their wedding vows and got married.

In the caption, she revealed how her heart skipped a beat while standing hand in hand with Carter Reum at the altar. Adding to it, she also stated how he was more than her husband and revealed how she found her missing piece in him. Paris Hilton also mentioned that it was one of the most incredible magic and loving feelings she ever felt in life and expressed how excited she was for the future they were going to create together. The caption read, "Standing hand in hand at the altar, my heart skipped a beat. It was one of the most incredibly magic and loving feelings I’ve ever felt in my life. I had found my missing piece. To me, you’re more than my husband. You’re my best friend, my teacher, my lover, my confidant, and the father of our future children. I am so proud to stand beside you as your wife. There was a piece of me that always felt I had to go on this journey of life by myself, but now I know the stars were just aligning for us to find each other again. I’m so excited for the future we will create together." (sic)

Numerous celebrity artists namely Zuri Hall, Mert Alas, Raquel Riley Thomas, Nicole Scherzinger, Carolina Parsons and others took to Paris Hilton's latest Instagram post and congratulated her on getting married. Some of them also stated how happy they were for her and added that's he deserved her fairytale. Even Carter Reum took to her Instagram post and wrote 'My princess and the best, most stunning human being I’ve ever met inside and outside.' On the other hand, fans flooded the comments section with hearts and heart-eyed emojis to express their love. Take a look at some of the reactions to Paris Hilton and Carter Reum wedding pictures.

