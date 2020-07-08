POTUS Hopeful Paris Hilton's Net-worth Proves She Could Be Among The Richest US Presidents

Considered as one of the richest models in the world, Paris Hilton has time and again defied norms and has set the bars high for aspiring models to come. Since her claim to fame with back to back projects in the 2000s, Paris Hilton has come a long way in her career endorsing many brands and has walked for many designers. Here is a look at her net worth as of 2020.

As per reports, Paris Hilton’s net worth is estimated to be a whopping $300 million USD, which converts to 22,50,07,50,000 (₹2,247.9 crores). Reportedly, Paris Hilton's great-granddaughter Conrad Hilton is the founder of Hilton Hotels, which operates its 586 hotels spread across 85 different countries. Paris Hilton is a New York-born heiress, socialite, model, actor, and owner of nearly 18 perfumes brands, which have reportedly resulted in $2 billion in sales.

If the reports are to be believed, Paris Hilton has 56 eponymous branded stores, which function in the Middle East and Asia. Paris also owns a handbag line and has got 16 licenses across the categories of clothing, accessories, beauty and watches. Paris Hilton is the owner of the production company, Paris Hilton Entertainment, which was established in 2006 in Beverly Hills, California. Besides her business in the entertainment industry, Paris has also authored two bestselling books like Confessions of an Heiress and Your Heiress Diary.

Paris's movie business

In 2018, Paris donned the producer's hat for the much-acclaimed short film, Sorry or What Could Have Been. The short film shows the story of a relationship at a crossroads, accepting monotony or facing the fear of the unknown and narrates what happens if couples just keep letting each other down, apologising, moving on, repeating. Starring Paris, Chris Zylka and Mark Mahoney in the leading roles, the show is directed by Ramez Silyan. Hilton also produced The American Meme, which follows the lives of four social media stars- Paris Hilton, Josh Ostrovsky, Brittany Furlan, and Kirill Bichutsky, who hustle to create empires online. Directed by Bert Marcus, The American Meme also stars Brittany Furlan, DJ Khaled and Tommy Lee as themselves.

(Image credits: youtube screengrab from People&History channel)

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

