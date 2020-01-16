The Debate
YouTuber PewDiePie Posts Last Video On Platform, Announces A Break

Rest of the World News

YouTuber PewDiePie whose real name is Felix Kjellberg posted his last video on YouTube claiming that he will be taking a break from the platform for some time.

YouTuber PewDiePie posts last video on platform

YouTube star PewDiePie whose real name is Felix Kjellberg recently uploaded his 'last video' on YouTube. Late last year PewDiePie had announced that he was very tired and would probably be taking a break from YouTube in 2020 and it's happened. In the latest, the video is titled 'It's been real, but I'm out'

PewDiePie to take a break from making videos

PewDiePie starts the video with streamers going off and he tells his fans that it has been a good 10 years but now after so many years of constantly streaming on the platform he is 'very, very tired' and it was time for him to take a break. In the start of the video, PewDiePie made it clear that it would not be his last video and that he was just taking a break.

He added that his critics would like for it to be his last video but he loves making videos and that if it was up to him he would not be leaving but he said he felt like he needed to do this. Over his YouTube career, PewDiePie garnered over 102 million subscribers on the platform and became the single largest content creator on YouTube.

Read: YouTube Rewind 2019 Ditches Old Format; PewDiePie Makes A Return After Controversy

Read: Popular YouTuber PewDiePie Mocks Thieves Who Robbed His House; Read Tweet

With fame has come its share of controversies in the past as well. PewDiePie has been involved in several high profile controversies. Despite that, Felix has garnered a huge fan-following of loyal followers who were left heartbroken at the YouTubers announcement.

But a lot of fans who have been subscribed to him for years realized that this break was long overdue for Felix and they eagerly await when PewDiePie will return.

Read: A Look At Youtube Sensation PewDiePie's Most Controversial Videos

Read: After Quitting Twitter, PewDiePie To Take A Break From YouTube Too In 2020?

Published:
